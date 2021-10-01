For many pet parents, taking a vacation just wouldn’t be the same without their dogs. Luckily, there’s no shortage of dog-friendly vacation options. Fall is a wonderful time of the year to travel with your animal companion as temperatures are just right for outdoor adventures. Here are some of the best places to vacation with your dog in October.

Mid-Hudson Valley, New York

Fall foliage colors are in full swing in the Mid-Hudson Valley in October, making it a great time to visit. There’s wonderful history in the region and pet-friendly accommodation options to fit every budget. Fun activities for you and your dog include:

The world’s longest elevated pedestrian bridge, the Walkway over the Hudson offers spectacular views from 212 feet above the Hudson River. Leashed dogs are welcome on the bridge that spans 1.28 miles between Poughkeepsie and Highland. Water bowls are on hand at both entrances and as you cross the walkway. Visitors can stop along the route to view historic photos of the bridge when it was a working railroad and read about its fascinating history. Your adventure doesn’t have to end with the walkway, because it connects to the Hudson Valley Rail Trail. There are also miles of wooded trails in Franny Reese State Park, with wonderful views over the Hudson River, or you can explore historic hamlets all within walking distance of the bridge.

For a more strenuous hike with awe-inspiring views, visit Sam’s Point. It is located on the highest section of the Shawangunk Mountains in the most southerly section of the Minnewaska State Park Preserve. Sam’s Point is home to Lake Maratanza, ice cave crevasses, and the remains of berry-pickers’ shacks from the days when workers sold wild blueberries growing on the mountain. You can take the 8-mile Verkeerder Kill Falls trail loop and be rewarded with a stunning view of the 187-foot-high waterfall.

Stowe, Vermont

You and your dog will enjoy cool mountain breezes when you visit Stowe, Vermont, in the fall. According to BringFido.com, Stowe has 89 pet-friendly hotels, so finding accommodations won’t be a challenge. All state and town hiking trails allow dogs, and there are plenty of trails to explore. Here are two fun activities you and your dog can do when visiting Stowe:

October is the perfect time to take on the challenge of the Percy Farm Corn Maze. Every year, Paul Percy mows a maze in his Bouchard Farm cornfield and attracts hundreds of visitors eager to have some fall fun. While there’s no time limit for finding your way out of the maze, it typically takes between 30 minutes and an hour. Leashed dogs are welcome to join in the festivities.

You and your dog can take the Gondola Skyride from the Stowe Mountain Resort to the top of Mount Mansfield. Enjoy the breathtaking views down over the mountain and choose from a selection of hiking trails once you reach the top.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Ranked number four on SmartAsset’s “2021 Most Dog-Friendly Cities in America” list, Albuquerque has lots of fun activities for guests and their dogs. Start your visit by hopping on the pet-friendly open-air trolley to take the “Best of ABQ City Tour.” This offers a great overview of the city and the area and will help you plan the rest of your visit. Your dog can join you in a wide variety of activities here, including:

Take a self-guided tour of Old Town, a center for culture, architecture, shopping, art, and cuisine. Old Town was established in 1706, when a group of Spanish families settled here, not far from the Rio Grande. Most of the architecture in this section of Albuquerque is adobe, in the Pueblo-Spanish style.

To learn more about the native history of the area and to see petroglyphs, head to the Piedras Marcadas Canyon which is in the Rio Grande Valley State Park. Leashed dogs are allowed on the 1.5-mile round-trip hike on an unpaved trail where you can see up to 400 petroglyphs. The state park also offers many longer hikes.

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Martha’s Vineyard is a dog-friendly small island located just seven miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The island has a total of 124.6 miles of tidal shoreline spread over six small towns and miles of beaches and hiking and biking trails. All the island’s ferries, buses, and taxis welcome dogs. Fall is a great time to visit here as it’s less crowded and easier to get ferry tickets and pet-friendly accommodation. Many hotels on the island welcome dogs, and some offer special dog-friendly packages including customized beds, crate cushions, and bowls. A few restaurants have pet-friendly porches and patios, and dogs are welcome in many of the stores. Dogs are also allowed on most of the island’s beaches and trails in October.

Wherever you decide to vacation, be sure to keep your pet’s personality in mind. A shy dog won’t be happy visiting crowded spaces, whereas a social butterfly will love meeting new people. And while you may be excited to fit in as many outings as possible, consider your dog’s stamina. Plan on some downtime between excursions, and your four-legged friend will be as excited as you to take on the next adventure.

Editors' Recommendations