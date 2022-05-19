Reptiles aren’t often known for their cuddly nature, but there are certain types of reptiles that enjoy being handled. Whether you’re looking for a new buddy for yourself or for your lizard-obsessed kid, there’s a reptile pet out there. With proper socialization, these reptiles can learn to be handled daily, and some are even good choices for families with children. If you’re looking for a new pet that enjoys human company, consider one of these most affectionate reptiles; they’re the best reptile pets for handling.

Best reptile pets

Bearded dragon

Typically known for being friendly and even enjoying being handled, bearded dragons can become close companions with their humans. As they get to know you, they’ll often learn to climb on your body and even ride around on your shoulders.

Bearded dragons can grow up to 24 inches long and live for up to 15 years. These friendly lizards are most active during the day, and they eat a diet of vegetables, plants, insects, and fruits. They are relatively easy to care for and train, and they are ideal for first-time reptile owners. Bearded dragons are not nocturnal, making them great pets to have around for daytime enjoyment.

Leopard gecko

Leopard geckos are known for their calm nature, which makes them easy to handle. Their small size, ranging from 7 to 10 inches long, adds to their manageability, and many will happily climb all over their owners. They typically live between six and 10 years in captivity.

Like other gecko breeds, leopard geckos can lose their tails if they’re injured, but they can also grow their tails back. They’re relatively easy to care for and often do well in a 10-gallon aquarium. Females of the same size can be housed together, and because leopard geckos don’t have sticky feet, they can’t climb the sides of the tank.

These small pets are a good choice for first-time owners, making them one of the best reptile pets. They can be handled by kids as long as the children are supervised and warned of the potential to harm the gecko’s tail.

Argentine black and white tegu

Sometimes called the giant tegu, this lizard can be an excellent pet. With proper socialization, tegus are friendly and social, and they can even be housebroken. Adults tend to be highly docile, and these lizards are smart, too. Keep in mind that if your tegu isn’t socialized, it can show aggressive behavior, so this is a pet to take on only if your schedule allows you to handle it regularly.

Tegus are larger lizards, and they’ll require a cage measuring at least 6 feet long. They can live for 15 to 20 years and can grow to be up to 3 feet long. They have powerful tails that they can use as weapons in a fight. They eat a diet of meat, vegetables, and fruits, and because of their size, they require significantly more food than a group of smaller reptiles with a shorter life span.

A tegu can be a great pet for a family with older children who are carefully supervised when handling the lizard. A tegu will do best with frequent socialization and interaction. These needs, paired with its increased care requirements, make it suitable only for an owner who is dedicated to the time and financial investment this pet will require.

Chinese water dragon

Chinese water dragons are typically easy to tame, and they can be social and laid-back. They’re a friendlier alternative to the iguana, and when fully grown they measure between 2 and 3 feet long. They also have a 10- to 15-year life expectancy, making them a great option for a reptile fan who wants a pet with a longer life span.

While Chinese water dragons may be friendly, they aren’t ideal for first-time reptile owners. They have complex care needs, including a minimum 6-foot-tall enclosure, UVB lighting, a precise temperature and humidity range, and a diet that includes some live foods like crickets and mealworms. Chinese water dragons typically do best when housed alone, since same-sex adults can fight. As a result, they’re best for avid, experienced reptile owners who have plenty of space and time to dedicate to their care.

Corn snake

Corn snakes are ideal for new pet owners, thanks to their docile and friendly nature. These snakes grow to be large enough to be handled regularly, even by kids, but because they don’t grow more than 6 feet long, they won’t overwhelm new snake owners. Their gorgeous colors and availability at most pet shops make them popular, too.

Corn snakes are also relatively easy to care for. Smaller snakes do well in a 20-gallon aquarium, and they can live into their 20s. These snakes don’t require any special lighting, and their diet consists mainly of mice.

These snakes may be nervous about being handled at first, but careful, quiet, and frequent handling can help a corn snake learn to be handled without protest. They’re a good choice for older children who want a snake, or for entire families who want to get their first reptile.

Choosing the right reptile

When choosing the right reptile for your home, do some thorough research into the species’ care requirements. Remember that even if you choose one of these most affectionate reptiles, you’ll still need to socialize your pet so that it learns to be friendly toward people. Reptiles can have very specific care needs when it comes to diet, habitat, and even the temperature and humidity of their enclosure, so be prepared to meet these needs before you bring home a new pet.

