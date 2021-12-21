If you’re lucky enough to add a new kitten to your home, chances are you’re trying to find the perfect name for your new addition. Many pet owners find inspiration in their pet’s color, and a white kitten means that you have a purr-fect opportunity to have some fun with name ideas. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out this list of popular cat names. You might come up with the ideal name while browsing the list, or the names might spark a bit of creativity that leads to the right name for your new cat.

What are some good names for an all-white kitten?

If you’re looking for the right name for your white kitten, consider these great options:

Alaska

Daisy

Glacier

Lily

Bear

Coconut

Mist or Misty

Frost or Frosty

Cotton

Blanche

Orion

Luna

Blizzard

Snow

Spirit

Nova

Elsa

Storm

Snowflake

Ivory

Stella

Angel

Winter

Sugar

Casper

Tofu

Creampuff

Eve

Yeti

Snow White

Icy

Pearl

Star

Moon

Marshmallow

Ghost

Snowball

Willow

Powder

Rain

Marble

Birch

Tips for naming your kitten

When you’re working on finding the right name for your kitten, one of the best things to do is to make a list of all the names you brainstorm. Get friends and family involved and encourage them to contribute to the list. Don’t cross off any names at first, and instead write down every idea you think of.

To come up with name ideas, you can look to many different sources. Your favorite movies, books, and music might be the source of ideas, and plenty of pets are named after characters in TV shows. You might name your kitten after your favorite artist or musician.

Consider looking to foreign languages for additional ideas. Look up the translation of relevant words like “snow” or “white” and see if any intrigues you and strikes you as an ideal name.

Also, consider names that others have already come up with for white substances. Head to your local hardware store and check out the names for white paint shades. You might find a word or two included in those names that might be just right for your kitten.

As you get to know your kitten better, you might come up with names that fit his personality. You might highlight an aspect of your kitten’s character that you love, like his playfulness or his mischievous nature.

Once you’ve created a long list of names, it’s time to start going through the list and narrowing down the choices. Cross off any name that you don’t really love or that doesn’t seem to fit the kitten’s personality. Once you work your way through the list, you should be left with your top picks.

Finally, think about how practical each name is for your kitten. Avoid names that are easily confused with the names of people or pets already in your home. You’ll probably want to avoid overly long or complex names, like multi-syllable names, which are hard to pronounce. If you do choose a longer, more complicated name, think about a nickname you’d use in place of it.

Put your kitty’s name on repeat

Once you choose a name, use it consistently with your kitten. Get your friends and family to do the same, and avoid playing with any fun nicknames for the moment. Initially, it’s important for your kitten to repeatedly hear his full name so he learns to recognize it and respond to it. To encourage this, you can say your kitten’s name and then reward him with a treat when he comes to you or responds.

Naming your kitten can take some time, but you’ll be happy you waited until you found the name that’s right for your cat. Some people take weeks or months to name their pets, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Taking the time to find the right name means that your kitten’s name will be meaningful and that there’s plenty of love behind it. Once you’ve settled on the right name, make sure to call your vet to update your kitten’s records. If your kitten is microchipped, you’ll also want to update your kitten’s name with the microchip company, just in case he ever goes missing.

