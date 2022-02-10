Welcoming a new kitten into your home is an exciting experience, but there’s so much preparation that needs to be done. From purchasing toys, bedding, a litter box, and food to selecting the best veterinarian for your fur baby, caring for a kitten takes a lot of work. But perhaps the most difficult decision you’ll have to make when adopting a fur baby is also one of the most enjoyable–choosing a name. We’ve compiled a list of 20 of the best kitten names for your new feline friend, and they all start with the first letter of the alphabet.

#1: Abby

While it’s most commonly used for girls, Abby is actually a gender-neutral name. Meaning “joy of the father,” Abby is a derivative of Abigail or Abraham. Famous bearers of the name include country singer Abby Anderson, journalist Abby Martin, and the fictional Abby Sciuto of NCIS fame.

#2: Ace

The name Ace is of English origin and means “best” or “number one.” These days, most people who hear this name immediately think of Jim Carrey’s comedic film series Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. If your kitten is a little on the goofy side, Ace might be the perfect name for your furry comedian.

#3: Ada

Ada is a Hebrew name meaning “adornment.” Perhaps the most famous Ada is Ada Lovelace, a mathematician who worked on Charles Babbage’s computer, known as the Analytical Machine.

#4: Albus

Believe it or not, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling didn’t coin the name. Albus, a Latin name that means “white,” has been around for a long time, though it’s primarily associated with Hogwarts headmaster–and all-around fascinating character–Albus Dumbledore. Pet parents of white cats, this is the perfect name for your snowy fur boy.

#5: Alice

Alice has a multicultural history. In French, the name stems from the Old French name Adelais, but in German, it comes from Adelheidis. Meaning “noble” and “light,” Alice skyrocketed in popularity after the 1865 publication of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

#6: Alina

Are you looking for a more unusual name for your kitty? Look no further than Alina. This Russian name, which means “light,” is ideal for Siberian and Russian Blue cats.

#7: Ally

A perfect play on an alley cat, Ally means “friend.” English in origin, the name is derived from German names like Alberta. One of the most famous bearers is actor Ally Sheedy of The Breakfast Club.

#8: Ambrose

Stemming from the Latin name Ambrosius, which means “immortal” and “divine,” Ambrose has fallen out of favor in modern times. We think it’s time to bring it back.

#9: Andy

Disney fans will immediately equate the name with Toy Story, but Andy actually comes from the Greek Andreas, and it means “warrior.” While it was once almost exclusively a boy’s name (usually a nickname for Andrew), Andy is now considered gender-neutral.

#10: Annabelle

If you love horror movies, don’t shy away from Annabelle when you’re considering names for your cat. The meaning of the name Annabelle is anything but scary; it means “gracious” and “beautiful.” (But we still instantly think of that creepy doll.)

#11: Applesauce

One of the most adorable pet name trends is naming your new fur baby after a favorite food item, and Applesauce makes a precious name for any sweet kitten.

#12: Archer

Whether you’re fond of archery or a fan of Archer, FX network’s animated sitcom, Archer is an English name that means “bowman.”

#13: Ariel

Perfect for ginger-colored cats, Ariel immediately calls to mind the flame-haired mermaid from Disney’s animated classic, The Little Mermaid. This gender-neutral name is Hebrew, and it means “lion of God.”

#14: Arlo

Made famous in modern times by folk singer and activist Arlo Guthrie, the name has a somewhat mysterious past. Arlo is either Old English or Anglo-Saxon in origin, and it means “rock hill” or “fortified hill.”

#15: Arwen

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings might want to consider naming their kitten after Arwen, daughter of Lord Elrond and wife of Aragorn, king of Gondor. Tolkien invented the name, which means “noble maiden” in Sindarin, one of the Elven languages the author created for his series.

#16: Arya

Don’t worry, Game of Thrones fans; we haven’t forgotten you. Fun fact: Arya is traditionally a boy’s name in Sanskrit, and it means “noble.” Nowadays, the name is most commonly associated with Arya Stark, a feisty young girl from George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire series.

#17: Ash

Derived from the name Asher, Ash is a Hebrew name that means “happy.” Famous characters named Ash include Ash Williams from the Evil Dead franchise and Ash Tyler from Star Trek: Discovery.

#18: Athena

Your fur baby is your little goddess, so why not name her after the goddess of wisdom? Whether you’re a Greek mythology buff or not, naming your kitten for the patroness of Athens will ensure she gets the worship she deserves.

#19: Atticus

While the most famous Atticus is undoubtedly To Kill a Mockingbird’s Atticus Finch, the name was popular in ancient Rome. It means “belonging to Attica,” referencing the area of modern-day Athens.

#20: August

Ideal if you adopt your kitten during the summer month, August is also a fantastic name in its own right. In Latin, it means “great” or “magnificent,” and it’s currently one of the most popular baby names for royals. (Thanks, Princess Eugenie.)

Naming your kitten can be a daunting task, but with our handy list of suggestions, we’re sure you’ll be able to find the perfect name for your new fur baby in no time.

Editors' Recommendations