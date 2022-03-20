With their razor-sharp claws and needle-like teeth, even the tiniest kittens should be considered armed and dangerously cute. Engaging your kittens in frequent play sessions is the best way to stay bite- and scratch-free. Not only does playing with your cat give you a natural serotonin boost, but it’s also essential to your fur baby’s mental and physical development. And just like it’s better to adopt kittens in pairs, you should definitely snap up more than one item when you browse the kitten toy aisle.

Playtime helps kittens develop social and fine motor skills, so it stands to reason that different toys will benefit your kitten’s development in different ways. Unfortunately, what you think is the perfect cat toy might not be up to your finicky feline’s standards. Not to worry—that’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up the top-rated cat toys on the market so you can help your kitten learn and grow while having fun at the same time.

The 5 best cat toys for your kitten

After careful consideration—and lots of input from our intrepid feline toy testers—here are our top picks.

Looking for a cat toy that can keep your tiny bundle of mischief occupied for hours at a time? Look no further than this adorable toy. Available in five cheerful colors, this turntable is topped off with an adorable cat head. It features three different levels, all of which can be detached for easy cleanup. The tiers house six different balls: three colorful balls and three bell balls that spin around within the casing, keeping your kitten engaged. Best of all, the turntable is made from tear-resistant material, so your kittens can play for hours without causing damage. There’s no need to worry about safety, either. The non-slip base protects your floors from scratches and prevents the toy from toppling over during playtime.

No matter how much you wish you could stay at home with your kitten all the time, it’s just not possible. Thankfully, this automated LED toy will keep your kitten occupied while you’re away from home. The toy comes in blue and black, and it includes a detachable rod with two feather toys and a ribbon toy for added fun. Activated by touch, the toy rotates and moves irregularly across the floor to encourage play. You can easily adjust between three speed settings, and each setting works on a five-minute timer. The robot shuts down automatically after four hours and charges quickly via USB cable.

Is there anything cuter than watching a kitten leap after a toy? Probably not. Now the whole family can get in on the fun with this interactive toy. It comes with two toy fishing rods that extend from 15 to 38.9 inches, and you’ll also get a pack of five feather toys and four wiggle worm toys. Now you can give your kitten the experience of hunting her prey without her ever having to set foot outdoors. However, we recommend putting this toy away when you’ve finished playing for the day. You should never leave cats alone with loose string, as they could get tangled up in it.

Does your kitten have a tendency to pounce on your feet while you’re trying to sleep? Now you can give her an alternative. These soft toy mice come in black, white, and gray. Roughly the size of real mice, this set of 12 toys will keep your kitten’s hunting skills sharp. Each mouse rattles when swatted, encouraging your cat to continue playing. Because the mice are soft and safe to chew on, you can leave your kitten with her toys at night without fear.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that will give your kitten a place to play, room to climb, and an interactive toy, this is the perfect option. At 16 x 12 x 25 inches, this cat tree is an ideal size for any kitten or cat. The sisal scratching post gives your fur baby a safe place to scratch. When she’s finished, she can sprawl on the platform, play with the dangling feather toy, or swat the balls in the built-in turntable.

In addition to physical fitness, playtime can benefit your cat’s mental fitness, too. And your kitty won’t be the only one who benefits. Regular play sessions give you and your fur baby much-needed bonding time, which boosts your mood and your immune system. Who knew playing with your cat could be so good for your health?

