When you bring home a new cat, you’re adding a new family member, too. That new family member will also need a name. Coming up with a name for your cat can take some time, and the right one might not strike you right from the start. You might find inspiration for your cat’s name in many different places, but you can often look to your cat’s coat color for some ideas. If your new furry friend is a gorgeous black kitty, you can also turn to these great black kitten names for some ideas. Whether you’re looking for black male kitten names or the right name for your black female kitten, this list of black kitten names will help get you started.

Black cat names

Ash

Asher

Bandit

Batman

Boo

Calypso

Casper

Cinder

Ebony

Echo

Indigo

Inky

Jet

Jinx

Lilith

Loki

Luna

Magic

Midnight

Minerva

Misty

Mocha

Moon

Mowgli

Mystic

Nero

Nova

Odin

Onyx

Oreo

Panda

Panther

Pepper

Puma

Raven

Salem

Shadow

Smokey

Smudge

Spooky

Stella

Storm

Trouble

Tux

Venus

Xena

More tips for naming your black cat

While the names above can give you some inspiration, don’t be afraid to look to other elements of your life for name ideas, too. Your favorite flowers, musicians, song lyrics, artists, sports teams, towns, states, book characters, TV shows, and movies can all be full of name ideas.

To make sure that you find that perfect name, start by brainstorming a list of potential names. Put any and all names you think of on the list; even if you don’t choose them, they might help you think of other names that you like more. Get your friends and family to help out, and add the names they think of to the list too.

If you want to find an extra-special and unique name for your cat, consider turning to foreign languages. Look up translations of the word “black” and its synonyms in different languages and you’ll have a whole slew of unique potential names to choose from.

Once you’ve created a big list of names, start narrowing down your options until you’re left with a few top picks. When you’re selecting your top picks, look for a name that fits your cat’s personality but that’s also easy enough for you to use to call your cat. If you do want to choose a larger, more complicated name, think about a nickname that you can use as your cat’s everyday name.

It’s also important not to confuse your new cat, so don’t choose a name that sounds too much like the name of another human or pet in the house.

Additional ways to help your new cat feel at home

Finding the perfect name for your new cat is just one part of helping him settle into your home. Make sure that you also give your cat an area where he feels safe and secure, like a room in your home that other pets can’t access.

Keep in mind that cats often feel safer when they’re able to climb up high and look down on the action, so give your cat spaces that allow this when you let him out to explore the rest of your home. Cat trees, perches, and window seats are all great options. You can also help your cat gain confidence through playtime and positive interactions with him.

If you have other pets in the home, make sure that you make gradual, supervised introductions so all of your pets stay safe and your new cat can feel more secure in the home. You might need to use pet gates for a while until all of your pets are comfortable with one another.

Welcome home, kitty!

Bringing home a new cat is an exciting time, and there are many ways to make him feel like a part of your family. You might be tempted to hurry up and pick out a name for your new family member, but take your time. The more you get to know your cat, the better you’ll be able to choose a name that really fits. Once you do find the perfect name, make sure that everyone in your family uses the name around your cat so he learns to recognize it. Be consistent in using the name and avoid too many nicknames until your cat learns his new name. While he might not exactly respond to it—he’s still a cat, after all, and he operates on his own schedule—at least you’ll have the perfect name for him to acknowledge when he’s good and ready!

