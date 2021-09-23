PawTracks may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Senior dog treats often target certain signs of aging in canines, whether it be heart health, brain performance, or joint wellness. These can be super helpful for older pets, but not every dog can have just any biscuit out there. Treats for dogs with no teeth can be harder to come by, but with a little searching and shopping, you’ll find the perfect one for your fur baby.

These treats are soft, breakable, and oh-so-delicious. Your senior pup will fall in love with the tantalizing flavors and easy textures — and you’ll love all the health benefits they get from these morsels. These are some of our favorites.

Blue Buffalo Blue Bits Soft-Moist Training Dog Treats

With a pack of these bite-sized treats by your side, there’s nothing you and your dog can’t do. Since they’re meant for training, they’re small enough for any dog to handle. And because of their soft and chewy texture, even toothless dogs can get in on the deliciousness!

Why we love them

These treats are all-natural, so you won’t find any preservatives, dyes, or artificial flavors.

DHA-enhanced salmon oil gives these treats an extra boost for cognitive ability.

They come in four flavors, so your pup can enjoy a variety of meaty tastes.

so your pup can enjoy a variety of meaty tastes. Meat is the No. 1 ingredient!

WholeHearted Grain-Free Tender Tidbits Peanut Butter Recipe Dog Training Treats

When it comes to treats, meat isn’t everything. These chewy, grain-free tidbits are made with peanut butter as the main ingredient, and, boy, will your dog go crazy for them! Each piece is flavorful and fun-sized, so even the daintiest Chihuahuas can enjoy some gourmet treats.

Why we love them

Each treat is less than three calories.

One of the main ingredients is chickpeas, a fantastic source of protein, fiber, and nutrients.

With no fillers — like corn, grain, or wheat — these treats are easily digestible.

More treats per dollar spent than the other products listed; this is the largest bag on the list!

Wellness Wellbites Soft & Chewy Dog Treats

If a balanced diet looked like a dog treat, this would be it. You won’t find any meat by-products, fillers, or grains here, but you will find a lot of healthy nutrients. With ingredients like real meat and fresh fruits and veggies, what’s not to love?

Why we love them

These all-natural treats are moist and meaty.

With canine superfood ingredients like blueberries and sweet potato, your dog is getting health benefits from his treats.

Each treat is made with two kinds of meat for a unique flavor-and-texture combination.

This recipe was formulated by veterinarians and canine dietitians.

Ark Naturals Gray Muzzle Joint Health Senior Dog Treats

For older pups who have lost some of their teeth over time, Ark Naturals Gray Muzzle Treats will be just the thing. They’re soft enough for any dog to enjoy, regardless of tooth number, while their senior-dog-formulated recipe helps promote your furry friend’s joint health. It’s even vet recommended!

Why we love them

Ingredients omega-3 fatty acids and turmeric act as anti-inflammatories for your dog’s joints and muscles.

Glucosamine, chondroitin, and green-lipped mussel promote joint mobility and flexibility.

These treats are made of all-natural ingredients.

Contains zero corn, “wheat, soy, by-products, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.”

When shopping for your dentally challenged dog’s next treats, pay the most attention to the texture of the pieces. If you notice your dog swallowing small pieces whole instead of gumming them, look for treats that either come in tiny sizes or allow you to tear them easily. It doesn’t take a ton of adjustments for a dog who’s missing teeth to live a joyous life, and these treats will help bring them another step closer!

Editors' Recommendations