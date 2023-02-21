 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dogs

Think big dogs breeds can’t be in an apartment? Think again

Consider these big dog breeds if you're in a small place

By
A man and his dog sleep side by side in bed
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

When you think about an apartment-dwelling dog, you likely think of a toy or small breed. Chihuahuas, French bulldogs, Maltese, and Pomeranians are often seen walking out of high-rises and suburban rentals. There are valid reasons for this stereotype. Unlike big dog breeds, smaller pups typically don’t need as much exercise (physical activity is important for dogs, regardless of their size, though). Practically, smaller dogs take up less room.

However, don’t count out a larger dog if you live in an apartment. With the right situation, some big dog breeds may even be better roommates in an apartment than their smaller peers. Before welcoming a larger dog into your smaller space, here’s what to know about the best big dogs for apartments.

Recommended Videos

Big dog breeds that can live in apartments

A golden retriever with mouth open
Pal Bharti / Shutterstock

Size isn’t a deal breaker regarding apartment living and dog parenthood. In fact, some smaller breeds, like Jack Russell terriers, have so much energy they often don’t do well in small spaces. These big dog breeds may be strong candidates to live in an apartment with you:

  • Labradors. These lovable lugs have a gentle personality, are highly adaptable, and are typically easy to train and housebreak.
  • Mastiffs. Calm and loyal, mastiffs make good roommates and neighbors as long as they get regular walks.
  • Great Danes. This one may surprise you, but the Great Dane’s even-tempered nature makes them ideal apartment pets.
  • Golden retrievers. Like Labs, this breed is usually friendly and adaptable — neighbors and landlords will approve.

What to do before bringing a larger dog into an apartment

A dog walks next to his human outside
Ben Griffiths / Unslash

Before choosing a large dog — or any pet, really — you’ll want to make some considerations. Ask yourself these two important questions.

Related

How much time can I dedicate to exercising the dog?

Without a backyard, you’ll need to put a little more effort into ensuring your dog gets outside and meets their exercise needs. It’s not an impossible task, though. Some big dog breeds, like Labs, make great running buddies. If you have a dog park nearby, that can double as a backyard, provided your pet plays well with others. Be honest with yourself and shelter/rescue/breeders about your ability to exercise your dog to ensure you go home with the right pet.

Does my landlord or complex have size restrictions?

Read the fine print in your lease. Some complexes and landlords don’t allow dogs over a certain size. Unfortunately, breed restrictions also still exist, and some apartments may not allow pets at all. Double-check to ensure your pet can move in with you. Many shelters and rescues will ask for a number to confirm your pet is permitted.

Should I get a big dog if I live in an apartment?

a large dog with floppy ears playing with a ragbone
Josh Sorenson / Pexels

It’s not just about getting out and walking with your beastie, though. You also need their home life to suit them well. Some dogs, such as Newfoundlands, are prone to hip problems, so they may prefer a place with only one story. These and other exceptionally big dogs need space inside to stay comfortable,e too. A dog that’s constantly bumping into things or squeezing down hallways won’t thrive.

Choose an open floor plan or a similar setup that works well for your particular animal. Even with all these thoughts in mind, a few big dogs won’t ever do well in small spaces. It’s hard to keep a husky, German shepherd, or border collie in a one-bedroom space, no matter how often you walk them.

Size isn’t the only factor in choosing a dog, even if you live in an apartment. Sometimes, small dogs are automatically considered better fits. However, some high-energy small breeds actually may not do as well as larger, more go-with-the-flow pets. Before bringing a pet home, take a look at your lease. Some rentals have restrictions on size, number of pets, and breeds. You always want to make sure your pet is welcome in your home.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer
Contributor
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons…
This is how you stop your dog from constantly begging at the table
If you give in, you're reinforcing this bad behavior
A Cavalier King Charles spaniel begs for food at the table.

Your dog is your best friend, and you've been through a lot together. From walks in the park to daily snuggles on the sofa, you share almost everything with your pooch. One thing you don't want to share? Your food. If you're noshing on chocolate or a full plate of spaghetti, you should know that many human foods are actually toxic to your pup and should never be shared.

But even if you're eating a pet-safe snack, like a turkey sandwich, you probably don't want your beastie begging for food every time you sit down to a meal. Have you ever wondered what prompts a dog begging for food when they get plenty to eat? We're here to dish out the scoop on why pooches beg and how you can get them to stop. 
Is dog begging a learned behavior?

Read more
These dog breeds are the favorites of celebrities
You might be surprised by some of the pups on this list
A Frenchie makes himself into a dog burrito by wrapping himself in a blanket

You might comb celebrity Instagram to get all the latest gossip, but have you ever taken a deep dive into their pet preferences? From Demi Moore's Chihuahua Pilaf to Lady Gaga's French bulldogs, famous folk certainly know how to dote on their pups and deck them out in style.

When Bored Panda reviewed news and reports on 2303 celebs and their pooches, they found some interesting trends among the stars. Here's the dog breeds actors, athletes, and musicians all choose (plus how closely that lines up with the breeds Americans love).
Celebrity top dogs are very similar to everyone else's

Read more
Love cold weather? These are the breeds that will join you in the snow
Look for a dog with a fluffy coat and a love of the outdoors
Two malamutes in the snow

When you look at a Yorkie or Chihuahua, it's impossible to imagine that these guys came from wolves. However, other pup pups seem happiest in the wild and seem right at home against a snowy field. While lots of dogs can't handle temps below 70, a few breeds thrive in the coldest months of the year. They tend to have bigger bodies, thick coats, and a penchant for the outdoors. If you're the type to enjoy winter hikes, sledding, or building a snow pup, consider one of these cold-weather dogs.

Siberian huskies

Read more