 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dogs

How to bake a dog birthday cake your pup will love

You pup will go bananas for one of these pet-safe birthday cakes

By
Owner having fun making a birthday party for her dog at home
Impact Photography / Shutterstock

Every year on your birthday, (hopefully) you get a special dessert. It seems only fair that your pup be allowed the same treat, which may require you to whip out the ingredients. Of course, you can always go for a Puppuccino together, but if you want to give it a little extra, consider creating a dog-friendly cake for the occasion. These concoctions can work out for even a novice baker and will leave both of you thrilled with the results and hungry for more (most dog birthday cakes are edible to humans as well!).

What ingredients should go into a dog-friendly cake?

Portrait of funny pug dog with party hat and birthday cake with candle
Diedov Denys / Shutterstock

You may want to pick a staple that your dog loves and build the cake around it. While we’re including a dog birthday cake recipe below, you can absolutely mix it up depending on Fido’s preferences. Focus on things like pumpkin, peanut butter, yogurt, carrot, and banana.

Recommended Videos

All these things will settle just fine into your pup’s stomach and won’t cause any issues. Of course, you might want to hold back on other treats since they’ll devour such a delicious helping of birthday cake (or let them go over their calories for just one day).

What shouldn’t you include in your cake?

A dog sits on a couch surrounded by balloons to eat cake
Ayla Verschueren / Unsplash

Never feed a dog a human cake. There’s way too much sugar, salt, and fat in there for your beastie. Additionally, you want to avoid anything pooches have a bad reaction to. The top of this list is chocolate, which you need to leave out no matter what. However, it doesn’t stop there. Dogs also can’t eat grapes/raisins, xylitol, and avocado. Never include these ingredients in any treats for your pet, and read packages of prepared foods, like peanut butter, carefully to ensure you don’t mistakenly provide one of the toxic foods.

Related

How do you make a cake for your dog?

Goldendoodle eats his birthday cake outside in backyard of home
Cavan-Images / Shutterstock

Once you have all your ingredients picked out and have chosen your recipe, put together the cake in a few easy steps. For this one, we’re using:

  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup cooking oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 cup whole wheat or white flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

Get set up

Pull out your ingredients and your mixing bowls. Feel free to use just a couple spoons and a cake tin. You don’t need anything fancy. While you’re getting this all set up, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease your pan.

Mix the ingredients

Mix together the egg and peanut butter, or whatever else you have decided to use, in a mixing bowl. Once you have this creation prepared, you can add the carrots or any other vegetable of your choosing. Lastly, incorporate the flour and baking soda so it’s more cake like.

Put into the oven

Get the batter into the cake pan (remember it’s not safe to eat until it cooks because of the raw egg and unheated flour). Put the tin into the oven and set a timer for 40 minutes. You want to check the cake and see if it’s done with the toothpick test. 

Reveal your masterpiece

Pull out your cake and let it sit in the tin for 10 minutes. Then get it out of the tin and place it onto a cooling rack. Of course, allow it to cool down to a reasonable temp before serving to your pet — or yourself.

What flour is safe for a dog cake?

Cute Bernese mountain dog in party hat with cake at home.
Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

We already covered the main fixings that our furry friends can’t digest, but what about flour? It’s all good news here: Most flours you eat are safe for your animals. You can grab whole wheat, white, chickpea, oat, or almond for your mixture, depending on your own preferences and diet (we expect the birthday pup to be so thrilled by the dessert that they won’t notice which you chose). Naturally, they could have some intolerances that you must take into account as well. Lastly, a lot of dog bakers stay away from all-purpose flour. It won’t hurt, but doesn’t have a lot of nutritional value.

The next time your best friend’s b-day comes, you’ll be ready to bake them a delicious cake. For even better results, invite over their besties and make sure you have enough to share (that may involve doubling or even tripling the recipe). You can also take any dog cake and split it up into cupcakes using a muffin tin. When you run out of time to create something so elaborate, stick with their favorite treat or find a local bakery that carefully creates pet-safe goods. They won’t wind up too picky when the time comes to eat their celebratory snack.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rebekkah Adams
Rebekkah Adams
Contributor
Rebekkah’s been a writer and editor for more than 10 years, both in print and digital. In addition to writing about pets…
Can dogs eat turkey? Be careful this Thanksgiving
Here's what to be aware of when feeding your dog Thanksgiving food
Yellow Lab begs at the Thanksgiving table

As everyone gathers around the table for this year’s Thanksgiving feast, make sure your four-legged family members are included, too. Not all people food is safe for dogs, so it will take a little more thought and effort than just tossing over some table scraps.
Can dogs eat turkey? If you're wondering whether pups can snack on poultry or other Thanksgiving fare, you'll just want to be sure whatever you're giving them is safe. A lot of the ingredients and dishes that are already on your table can be slightly modified to be made safe for your pup, so preparing people food for dogs can be easier than you think. Read on to get some canine-friendly ideas for feeding your dog on this yummy, cozy holiday. Remember to be grateful for your pup, too!
Here are some of the best (and worst) Thanksgiving foods for dogs.

Can dogs eat turkey? How to prepare Thanksgiving turkey for dogs

Read more
Safely expressing your dog’s anal glands at home is much easier than you think
Just make sure you have all the right tools for the job
A dog's tail on a wood floor background

You may have noticed a strange smell coming from your dog’s bottom or even a mysterious brown stain on his bed — these are just a few warning signs that it’s time to have your dog’s anal glands expressed, or cleared. Surprisingly, learning how to express dog anal glands is actually easier than you think, and you can do it right from home. The hardest part will be keeping your pup still for the process!
With just a few minutes and a couple of household toiletries, you can help your furry friend avoid major booty discomfort. Of course, a groomer or veterinarian will be happy to help with this process, but there is no reason you can’t learn to do it yourself — if you feel able, of course! Here’s everything you need to know about your dog’s anal glands.

Can I express my dog's anal glands myself? Does my dog need to see a vet?

Read more
Chicken and rice: When (and how) to make it for your dog
It's great for a pup who is feeling under the weather
A girl bends down to hand a Dalmatian a bowl of food in front of a pink wall

Turns out, there’s a meal that everyone at home will enjoy! Chicken and rice is a simple yet delectable combination of comfort food that’s not only tasty for dogs but beneficial for them, too. With their neutral properties, they're an especially enticing meal option when Fido isn’t feeling quite himself, even though perfectly healthy dogs enjoy this delicacy as well.
Despite the popularity of chicken and rice for dogs, there’s still so much to know. Switching your dog’s food is no small matter, and it should be done with utmost care. Nonetheless, you won’t get an argument from your pup when you give him this yummy meal!

Why you should feed your dog chicken and rice

Read more