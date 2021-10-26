When the air is crisp and chilly, everyone needs a place to warm up. While you’re bundled up in layers and sipping a warm drink on the couch, your pup can be just as snug in his own heated doghouse. Whether you’re looking for a heat source for the doghouse you already have or something that comes with a heater, PawTracks has you covered.

These four doghouse heaters are just a handful of options available online, though they vary in the way they put out heat. Some are included inside a bed or doghouse, while others are stand-alone heat sources — so you can place them however you like. With so many different choices, make sure to think about what will be the comfiest and safest for your pet in the space he has. Here are four of the best heaters for a doghouse.

K&H Pet Products Original Lectro-Kennel Outdoor Heated Pad

With more than 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this heating pad has certainly impressed. According to the product description, this pad is “thermostatically controlled to automatically respond to temperature changes to warm to your pet’s normal body temperature.” It heats through a 5½-foot electric cord that passed both American and Canadian standard tests, as recorded by MET Labs. With this much science backing the product, you know your pup will be safe as well as warm!

Cozy Products Cozy Pet Warmer Radiant Heating Panel

This sleek heating panel is perfect for warming up an area without using a ton of energy or creating any kind of heat or fire hazard. To be exact, it uses 13% of the energy a space heater consumes, according to the product description. Since it uses low-watt “radiant” heat, it will warm any pet (or person, no judgment here) next to it, without risk of overheating. Chewy reviews from owners of many species praise this product’s compact size and powerful heat.

K&H Pet Products Thermo-Snuggly Sleeper Heated Pet Bed

The soft foam of this dog bed is both ultra-comfy and super warm. This insulation retains any heat in the bed, keeping your pooch cozy for hours. Although it’s an electric bed, it thermostatically heats only when your pet is in the bed. It will stay at your pet’s normal body temperature, so you won’t have to worry about your pup overheating, either.

For easy cleaning, the heater, pillow, and cover are all removable. You can clean most pieces in your washing machine as well. This is by far the cuddliest option for your pup’s doghouse heating needs.

Dog Palace DP Hunter Dog House & Heating Pad

If you’re looking for a doghouse that already comes with its own heating system, this could be the one for you! This palace fit for canine royalty is insulated and heated. Small dogs will love Dog Palace’s super cozy, fully enclosed house with its self-closing door and removable window panels to help keep out the cold. You can rest assured knowing your pup is snuggled up between inches of foam insulation—1.5 inches at its thinnest and 3 inches at its thickest. This doghouse also comes with a heating pad to fit perfectly inside, for maximum heat retention.

When it comes to cleaning, Dog Palace has you covered. The sloped floor of the plastic structure even includes a drain hole for easy rinsing. There’s another hole in the back panel of the house to run any electric cables through since the heating pad needs to be plugged in.

When you want to keep your four-legged friend warm, these four heaters will do the trick. Now everyone can be cozy any time of day, any day of the year. Don’t worry if it takes a minute to research and decide which heater is best for you — pup parenthood is all about learning, after all! Whether you decide on a heating pad, a bed, or a heated doghouse, you’ll know your pup is safe, warm, and content. Feeling cozy yet?

Editors' Recommendations