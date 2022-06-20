7 dog-training podcasts we’re obsessed with

Awesome news for pet parents: here are 7 fantastic dog-training podcasts so you can better know your doggo and keep him happy. There are times every pet parent feels as though they’re the only ones doing “life” with their dog. Whether it’s a behavioral problem, a health concern, or simply how to find the right doggie day care, wouldn’t it be great to have an expert on speed dial to answer your every burning question?

Well, short of spending your life searching online, might we suggest finding a good podcast to listen to? Podcasts are a great way to get free advice from experts in the field, especially as you’re performing mindless chores around the house or settling in for a long plane ride. And when it comes to dog training, podcasts feature a variety of experts who can help any pet parent. Which podcast should you listen to? These are a few of our favorites.

Available on: Spotify, Apple, Stitcher

Professional animal trainer Ryan Cartlidge hosts this show featuring training techniques from experts such as behaviorist Dr. Susan Friedman, experienced guide dog mobility trainer Tony Harvey, and award-winning writer Laura VanArendonk Baugh. If training dogs is your passion or you just need advice on training yours, this podcast covers a variety of positive reinforcement training techniques that apply to animals in every situation.

Available on: Apple, Google, Spotify

Jeff Gellman of Solid K9 Training hosts this popular podcast that helps you have fun while gaining a greater understanding of your dog. Gellman believes the most important part of being a dog trainer is helping pet owners stop their pet’s bad behavior to keep them in the house. Tune in to hear him field questions from his live Facebook and YouTube sessions on everything from dog training to business to life in general.

Available on: Apple

Dr. Jennifer Summerfield is a veterinarian and dog trainer who specializes in treating behavioral problems such as aggression, separation anxiety, and compulsive behavior issues. Podcast topics include how to deal with housemate aggression, taking the stress out of vet visits, and how to choose the right dog for your family. Summerfield’s compassionate voice calmly explains the problem, then suggests practical solutions for solving it.

Available on: Apple, Google, Stitcher, Spotify

Hannah Branigan hosts this authentic, sometimes hilarious look at the reality of dog training, behavior, and learning. Branigan, who has a background in both sports and biology, applies her knowledge and experience in positive reinforcement training to the training and competing she does with her dogs. Podcast topics include an in-depth look at fear and whether it can be reinforced, how you might be reinforcing your dog’s herding behavior, and a deeper look at learning and memory as it relates to training your dog.

Available on: Apple, Spotify, Google

Dog lovers will recognize Victoria Stilwell from her hit television series It’s Me or the Dog. On her podcast, she teams up with CNN reporter Holly Firfer to discuss dog-related topics and also gives you a behind-the-scenes look at life on the set. Her Positively Dog Training network focuses on humane, force-free, positive training techniques. Podcast topics range from dog education and behavior to intelligence, social learning, and evolution.

Available on: Apple, Facebook

Master behaviorist and dog trainer Robert Cabral hosts this well-rounded podcast on all things canine. From training and sport competitions to health concerns and food choices, Cabral brings his years of experience with shelter dogs and competitive obedience and protection dogs to the airwaves. Topics range from daily enrichment, fearfulness, and dominance to how to prepare your home and family for a new puppy.

Available on: Apple, Google, Stitcher

Between them, co-hosts Julie Fudge Smith and Tina M. Spring have more than 60 years of dog training experience. Fudge Smith and Spring believe that “life is better with a dog” and cover a wide variety of topics to help families love living with their dogs. Subject matter includes what you need to know about dog bites, what to look for in a doggie daycare facility, and how to deal with parasite invasions of the flea and tick persuasion.

See? You’re not alone. Consider this: More households have at least one dog in them, making dogs the most popular pet in the world (cat owners, you run a close second!). So, it stands to reason that if you’re wondering about a dog-related topic, there’s probably another dog owner somewhere in the world who is wondering the same thing — and, fortunately, a dog-training expert who is talking about that topic on a podcast near you. All you have to do is tune in.

