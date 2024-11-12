 Skip to main content
7 Thanksgiving bandanas and accessories for dogs to look their best at the dinner table

Your pooch will look 'paw-fect' this Thanksgiving

By
Two cute dogs sitting wearing turkey Thanksgiving hats
Tracy Hiria / Shutterstock

Thanksgiving marks the official beginning of the holiday season, and it’s the perfect occasion to treat yourself and your family members — including your dog — to a fancy new outfit. Whether you’re gathering around Grandma’s dining room table or posing for a picture with your pup, a cute dog outfit will take your Thanksgiving to the next level. Even if your dog doesn’t enjoy wearing clothes, the bandanas on this list will be the talk of the entire table.

These dog Thanksgiving outfit ideas range from dapper to adorable, but you just may find the sight of your pup in these clothes and accessories a bit silly, too! Whatever your holiday vibe may be, there’s a perfect accessory out there so your dog can match the aesthetic. Let’s go shopping!

Any dog can rock an adorable plush turkey headband

Doodle wearing Thanksgiving turkey headband
Midlee

When your pup puts on this Pilgrim Turkey Headband by Midlee, your baby cousin will no longer be the cutest in the room. Everyone will be lining up to take a picture of your dog, but you won’t have to worry about the headband falling off with its adjustable chin strap. It fits best on medium and medium to large dogs and stretches from 4 to 8 inches in diameter. 

Your dog will have options for any occasion with a multipack of festive bandanas

Black dog wearing white bandana
Yuki Dog / Shutterstock

Many dogs that don’t like wearing clothes tolerate bandanas just fine, so why not splurge on a multipack of dog bandanas for your favorite holidays and occasions? This collection of 12 fall-inspired bandanas by Xuniea includes tons of cute patterns and precious sayings, so your fashionable Fido won’t have to repeat outfits throughout the fall. Multi-pet households can also take advantage of multipacks like this, though it will be a fun challenge to decide who wears which ones.

A simple plaid shirt is a classic fall look for anyone — including dogs

A doodle dog in an orange and green plaid shirt
Frisco

Bandanas are precious, but shirts take a dog’s style and sweetness to an entirely new level. For the perfect proof, look no further than Frisco’s collection of plaid flannel shirts for dogs. They’re available in four different sizes and several color combinations, but the orange and green choice is an especially festive option for autumn. No matter which color you choose, your dog will look cozy and cute this Thanksgiving!

Boy dogs can rock a necktie to fit in at a formal gathering

A Scottie puppy wearing a tie
ADOGGYGO

Thanksgiving may not be a black-tie affair, but many families do enjoy dressing up for this holiday. If that’s how your family is, why not include your boy dog with a Thanksgiving tie of their own? The simple fasteners make it easy to take this tie on and off, so it won’t get messy during dinnertime.

Pumpkin spice pups will feel at home in this sweet seasonal harness

Basset hound in pink pumpkin harness
Lucy & Co.

If your dog wears a harness while out and about, you can try out this stylish “Sugar & Pumpkin Spice” autumnal harness by Lucy & Co.. The bright pink and orange colors make it an excellent choice for girl dogs, and the adorable pumpkin pattern is perfect for Thanksgiving, too. In fact, your dog may want to wear this no-pull harness year-round!

Any pup will look like a present with this darling bow tie collar on

A golden retriever wearing an orange bow tie collar
Maca Bates

Christmas is the holiday for giving and receiving gifts, but every day with your dog is a present, no matter the time of year. That’s why it’s fitting in more ways than one to give your dog a bow tie collar for a family event like Thanksgiving. Sizes vary greatly, so you can find the perfect autumnal bow tie for your dog, whether they’re a teacup poodle or a Saint Bernard. It doesn’t get much cuter than this.

Your turkey taster will look scrumptious in this bandana and hat combo

Jack Russell Terrier wearing a turkey hat and a bandana
PUPTEK

There are so many reasons to be grateful for dogs on Thanksgiving, including silly dog outfits. PUPTEK’s bandana and turkey hat outfit for dogs will be the talk of the table, especially if your dog wears both for maximum silliness. The soft bandana will remind everyone that your pup takes the “role” of turkey tester very seriously, while the turkey-shaped hat proves that nothing should be taken that seriously.

These dog Thanksgiving outfits will be the whipped cream on top of an already wonderful holiday, but your dog would also like to remind you that many Thanksgiving foods are safe to share with Fido. Please be mindful and do your research before sharing human food with dogs, but don’t forget to let your furry friends have a special snack, too.

