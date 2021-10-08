8 amazing large-dog Halloween costume ideas to try

The spookiest night of the year is almost upon us, so it’s time to plan out everyone’s festive outfits. With these large-dog Halloween costumes, now your pets can be part of the action, too!

Here’s the good news: You don’t have to spend a ton on these dog Halloween costume ideas. Not only are they all reasonably priced (especially compared with Halloween costumes for people), but some of them are completely DIY-able, too. How you decide to dress up your dog is totally up to you — she’s going to be the star of the show this Halloween, that’s for sure.

Here are some ideas to get your inspiration flowing:

Beanie Baby dog costume

If your childhood self would have loved the idea of a life-sized Beanie Baby, you can make that dream come true this Halloween. This DIY project doesn’t take much — all you need is cardboard and some paint (or colored construction paper if you’d rather) to design your pet’s own Beanie Baby tag. Bonus points if you go the extra mile and write her a custom poem!

When you’re ready, all you need to do is attach this tag to your pup’s collar — and snap some pictures, of course.

Lion mane for dogs

For larger breeds with lighter coloring, like Labs and golden retrievers, a lion mane wig for dogs will look almost like the real thing! This mane for dogs is made of skin-safe, environmentally friendly material that will get just as many double takes as compliments. Get ready to see a lion walking down the street!

Naughty pet dog prisoner costume

If your pup tends to cause trouble, this prisoner outfit for dogs will be the perfect costume for her. With a striped shirt and hat for your pup, she’ll finally look like the treat thief she already is. It even comes with a customizable “bad pet” sign, so you can write in your dog’s proper charges. With a face like hers, though, who knows what else she can get away with?

Bat costume for dogs

Whether you make this costume for your dog or purchase something ready to wear, your furry friend will certainly be the center of attention dressed as a bat. It’s a classic Halloween symbol, after all, and who better to pull that off than your beloved pup?

You can DIY a pair of bat wings out of felt and pipe cleaners, just like this tutorial from the American Kennel Club. Of course, you can make this project all your own with any other materials you have lying around, or you can indulge in this adorable bat wing harness (plus bell) for your pup.

Flower dog cone DIY

If your sweet dog will be wearing a cone when Halloween rolls around, you can always decorate her cone for an adorable and easy costume. All you’ll need are scissors, Scotch tape, and construction paper. Just cut out large petals, place them in a circle around the cone with your pup’s head at the center of the flower, and secure them with a little piece of tape.

Alfie Pet also offers a Sunflower Recovery Collar for dogs who don’t mind wearing this fun look for a while. How cute!

Cowboy “rider” costume for dogs

Fun illusion costumes like this have been gaining popularity in recent years, and this cowboy rider costume for dogs is the highest-rated one on Amazon. You and your pup are sure to get tons of laughs on Halloween, especially as the little cowboy on top bobs and leans — same as the real thing! This costume fits just like a lightweight harness, so your dog won’t mind wearing it, either.

Ewok Star Wars dog costume

There are plenty of Ewok costumes for dogs available for purchase online and in pet stores, though it’s entirely possible to make this costume at home. If you want to follow this tutorial, all you’ll really need is brown fabric, some twine, and a pair of scissors. It’s a no-sew tutorial, too — it can’t get much easier than that!

Spider costume for canines

Although a few people might jump at the sight of a giant spider walking around, it’s sure to get a lot of laughs, too. You can certainly try your hand at making this costume at home, though something this large and complex can be time-consuming. Instead, try out one of the highly-rated spider dog costumes for sale online. Just remember to give her a little space while you’re walking her on a leash so neither of you trips over the costume!

With these dog Halloween costume ideas, your pooch can get in on the frightful fun this year. From DIY adventures to outfits too cute to pass up, you can find it all online. We’re so excited to see what you come up with! Be sure to tag PawTracks in your pet’s photos if you use any of our ideas!

Happy Halloween!

