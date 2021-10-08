With so much spooky cuteness rolled up into a four-legged package, it’s tough to top dogs in Halloween costumes. Especially when your pup’s outfit is well thought out, everyone you meet is in for a treat. And maybe a trick if your dog is up for it!

These small-dog Halloween costumes pack an extra punch of cuteness with their mini sizing, but many come (or can be made) in a variety of sizes. From DIYs to store bestsellers, these outfits for petite pups are sure to be winners come Halloween night. These are our frighteningly fabulous favorites:

1. Dragon DIY costume

Your pet may not breathe fire, but he can sure act like it! Unleash your doggo’s inner dragon with a quick and fun DIY project that you can spend as much time on as you want. All you need is cardboard or foam core, paint, a harness or jacket for your pup, and something like Velcro to attach the wings to the harness.

Use your cardboard or foam core and scissors to cut out a pair of wings, then decorate them however you like. You can use paint, sequins, fabric, or anything else that’s not going to weigh down the cardboard/foam core. Once the wings are all prepared, use your Velcro to fasten them to the harness or jacket. Keeping the wings attached so they don’t come undone when your dog moves is the trickiest part, so give yourself plenty of time to experiment!

2. Mailman costume for dogs

If you can’t beat them, join them! Your dog can come to the dark side by dressing up as his arch rival, the mailman, with this adorable front-facing costume. As hilarious as it is on its own, this outfit also includes stuffed arms in the front to create the appearance of a person walking on two legs. You’ll get a kick out of your pup in this costume!

This USPS mail person costume for dogs includes a United States Postal Service hat, half-body costume, and small cardboard box accessory. It comes in four sizes, so you’re bound to find the “paw-fect” fit!

3. Adorable knitted reindeer hood

These “snoods” are sweater-style hoods that keep your fur baby’s neck, head, and ears warm in the cold. Not to mention they’re adorable! You can pick from several cute animal styles, from reindeer to giraffe and even unicorn. They come in three sizes, too.

Each snood is knitted and crocheted to perfection, so you know you’re getting the best-quality materials for your dog. With their soft, stretchy fabric, your pooch won’t mind wearing these as a costume!

4. Walking teddy bear costume for dogs

This remake on a classic costume went viral a few years ago as one of the first “walking” pet costumes, or those that give the appearance of a person or animal walking on two legs (just like the mailman costume above). There are plenty of walking teddy bear dog costumes available for purchase online or in pet stores, but you can make one, too!

Teddy bears will be harmed in the making of this costume. All you need to do is cut the face and bottoms of the feet off of a bear, as well as cutting open the back. Remove all the stuffing except for in the arms, and slip your dog’s front legs inside the bear’s legs — easy!

5. Hot dog Halloween costume for dogs

Whether you have a dachshund or another small dog, they’ll be absolutely adorable as your favorite ballpark food this Halloween. Luckily, outfits like these are in no short supply; they’re classic!

This hot dog costume sits on your dog’s back and uses straps around his chest and stomach for support, so it’ll stay on while your pup stays comfy. The straps make for easy on and off, too, so you won’t have to spend all Halloween night just trying to get Fido dressed.

6. Beanie Baby dog costume DIY

This homemade dog costume is as easy as it gets, especially since you most likely have everything you need already at home. You’ll start by cutting a heart shape out of cardboard, then decorating it to look like the red and yellow Beanie Baby tag we all know and love.

What makes this costume so quick and easy is that you don’t need any special outfit or accessories — just tie the homemade “tag” to your dog’s collar and you’re ready to roll! You can go the extra mile by writing your dog’s name, birthday, and a cute poem on the tag, but that’s optional.

7. Superhero dog costume

Dogs are everyday heroes, so they should dress like one! Hero and villain costumes from franchises like Marvel and DC are popular, even for dogs, but this adorable Wonder Woman pet suit takes the cake as one of Petco’s top online sellers. With a sparkly skirt and tiny headband to match, how could you not love it?

Superhero costumes for dogs can be as simple as trimming a store-bought cape to the perfect size for your pup, so don’t overthink it! The costume itself is only a piece of the fun on Halloween.

Whatever vibe you’re going for this year, the perfect costume for your dog is just waiting to be found — or made! Creativity is part of the fun of Halloween, so it’s the perfect time to practice your imaginative DIY skills. Your dog will love it!

