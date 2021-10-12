Not to sound polarizing, but our fur babies can ultimately be lumped into one of two categories: those who enjoy wearing clothes, and those who really, really don’t. Some pets can change their ways if they’re slowly introduced to their new clothes, but others remain irritated, even fearful, if you attempt to dress them up. If your normally cuddly kitten or playful pup turns into an unholy terror at the sight of a full-body costume with a clingy T-shirt, pet Halloween accessories are your best bet for spooky season. From hats and bandanas to headpieces and unobtrusive costumes, these are the best Halloween pet accessories we’ve found lately.

1. Rubie’s Star Wars Classic Yoda Dog Headpiece

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away … it was difficult to find an instantly recognizable costume your dog wouldn’t mind wearing on Halloween. Fortunately, this headpiece from Rubie’s comes in sizes small/medium and medium/large, and it adjusts with a toggle clasp to ensure the perfect fit for your persnickety pooch. The headpiece is officially licensed with trademarked packaging, so you can rest easy knowing your pet is wearing a tried-and-tested Halloween costume. Not sure which size your pet needs? Use Rubie’s handy size guide to choose the right fit for your pup.

2. Rubie’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Cat Headpiece

Matching Halloween costumes are ideal for multi-pet households. If you want to go for a themed look, this Baby Yoda headpiece is perfect for your cat. The headpiece attaches with a toggle clasp beneath the chin, and it won’t pinch your cat’s ears or dampen her hearing. Bright green ears accented with faux-fur trim help differentiate between Classic Yoda and Baby Yoda. Made from soft polyester, the costume is lightweight enough for your cat to wear it for several hours without feeling weighed down.

3. Amosfun Halloween Pet Witch Hat

Just right for cats and small dogs, this polyester witch hat with a built-in wig is lightweight and easy for fur babies to wear without sacrificing that spooky style you love. The hat is inky black and decorated with silvery stars. A vibrant purple bow adds a pop of color and stands out against the bright-green wig for a perfectly witchy look. The buckle clasp makes the hat easily adjustable, ensuring you get the right fit for your pet’s magical Halloween look.

4. Bwogue Dog Angel Wings Costume

If your best furry friend is a perfect angel, this is the costume for them. Size small (measuring 13.8 by 6 inches at the wings, 11.8 by 14.2 inches at the neck, and 12.2 by 15 inches at the chest) will fit cats and small dog breeds, while the large (with a wingspan of 23.6 by 9.8 inches, 15 by 18.5 inches at the neck, and 18.1 by 22 inches at the chest) will work for big breeds. (We recommend measuring your pet before placing any costume order to make sure you’re getting the best fit.) Velcro straps help you customize the fit, and the costume’s wings feature real feathers on lightweight cardboard, making them comfortable for pets to wear.

5. Kesyoo Halloween Devil Pet Costume

While some pets can pull off an angel costume without irony, for mischievous pets, only one costume will do. Why not allow your pet’s slightly naughty nature to guide you in choosing their Halloween costume with this adorable little devil costume? Available in sizes extra small through extra large, this costume offers an easy snap-on closure and all-in-one details. Black horns and a pitchfork tail are attached to a bright-red fleece cape. Simply slip your pet’s front paws through the armholes, snap the outfit closed, and your fur baby is ready for any Halloween party.

6. Bwogue Dog Pumpkin Headpiece and Pumpkin Bandana

Some dogs are easily frightened by scary costumes. If your pup runs and hides at the first sign of bat wings or a vampire’s cape, this precious two-piece set is perfectly in season without being spooky. Best for medium to large pups, the headpiece can fit dog heads from 12.5 to 19.6 inches in circumference, and the bandana is 25 by 17 by 17 inches long. Bright orange pumpkins perch atop an adjustable headband that uses a toggle closure for a personalized fit. You can easily fold the bandana to adjust the length for most dogs, so you can even split up the costume to outfit two pups for Halloween.

Shopping for Halloween costumes and accessories for your pet can be a hassle. Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you. Whether your dog enjoys full costumes, or they’ll tolerate only a pair of wings or a headpiece, we’ve found six fantastic accessories that will make your pet the star attraction at any Halloween party. Trick-or-treat safely, don’t leave your fur baby unattended while they’re in costume, and this may be your best Halloween yet.

