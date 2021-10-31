Having an additional heat source in your home can make all the difference between staying toasty warm during the winter and feeling like you live in a walk-in refrigerator. But not all space heaters are created equally. Whether you share your home with a canine companion, a cuddly kitten, or both, safety is paramount when it’s time to picking a space heater. Choosing space heaters for pets requires a bit of research, but we’ve got you covered. Let’s look closer at our top picks for the best pet-friendly space heaters on the market.

How to choose the best pet-friendly space heater

Some space heaters can be on the pricey side, so you’ll want to ensure you’ve selected the safest model for your fur babies. Some models have exposed heating elements. Instead, look for space heaters that remain cool to the touch. Most ceramic space heaters have a plethora of built-in safety features like a cool-touch design and tip-over protection, which automatically shuts off your heater if it gets knocked over. Low-profile models are more difficult for active fur babies to knock over. If you choose a tower heater, get one with a heavy base. Never place your heater directly on top of a table or dresser. Curious cats love to climb, and the last thing you want is for your cat to knock your heater off a table.

The best space heaters for pets

Without further ado, let’s have a look at our top three picks for pet-friendly space heaters.

Good: Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater

Lasko’s space heater is 7.25 by 8.6 by 23 inches, the largest on our list. It features a high-heat mode, a low-heat mode, and an auto setting that makes heating your space quick and efficient. Lasko’s heater uses oscillation to evenly distribute warm air, preventing uncomfortable hot spots. The digital thermostat and included remote control make adjusting your heat settings effortless, and the heater has a built-in timer that lets you cycle it to run at one-hour intervals. It offers overheat protection and cool-touch housing, so your frisky feline won’t burn her nose if she gets too close.

Pros:

Not too expensive.

Built-in safety features.

Has a digital display.

Comes with a remote control.

Cons:

Only two heat settings.

No tip-over protection.

Better: Pelonis NTH15-17BRA Portable 1500W Vertical and Horizontal Ceramic Tower Space Heater

Standing 7.4 by 7.4 by 22.5 inches, this tower heater from Pelonis uses a flame-resistant ABS UL94 VO housing that remains cool to the touch. One of its most distinctive features is that it can be used vertically or horizontally, ideal if you have a hyperactive fur baby zooming through your home. The heater has built-in overheating protection, and it can reach 70 degrees Fahrenheit in three seconds. Pelonis’ option comes with three heat settings: high, low, and ECO Mode, so you can easily adjust the temperature.

Pros:

Three heat settings.

Made with flame-resistant material.

Comes with a remote control.

Use vertically or horizontally.

Cons:

No tip-over protection.

No room-temperature display.

Has to be reprogrammed after it’s unplugged.

Best: Honeywell HCE200W UberHeat Ceramic Heater

Measuring 9.02 by 6.5 by 10.24 inches, this compact space heater looks more like a minimalistic speaker than a heat source. Despite its small, unassuming appearance, it boasts a multitude of safety features, including a cool-touch surface, overheat protection, and a tip-over switch. Offering 1,500 watts of heat, Honeywell’s model has two heat settings, and the lower setting is perfect if you worry about the potential impact on your electric bill.

Pros:

Affordable price point.

Decent safety features.

Stays cool to the touch.

Compact size.

Cons:

No remote control.

Heats only small spaces.

Choosing the right space heater for your home can be daunting, but our guide can make things easier. Never leave your pet unattended with a space heater, plug it directly into an outlet instead of an extension cord, and unplug it if you smell anything burning. With a bit of research and a little common sense, you can use a space heater safely around your fur babies.

Editors' Recommendations