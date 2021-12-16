You’re getting a new pet, and that means you get to pick a name. While it’s certainly one of the most fun parts of animal ownership, you may find yourself in a rut once you start attempting to select the perfect label. Should you go trendy or stay traditional? Should your new friend have an everyday human name or an exotic, beastly one? What’s the best pun you can possibly get away with? The naming process is not to be taken lightly. To help you along, here’s our list of darling, good hamster names, just to use as a jumping-off point.

How should I name my hamster?

We recommend brainstorming a bit in advance but waiting to make the ultimate determination once you bring your adorable new rodent home. Think of a few of your favorite names; some can be human-inspired (such as Sarah the Hamster) and others can be solidly animal-oriented (like Spot). It’s best to do this with an open mind and before you ever lay eyes on them. Then, once you have your hamster, let yourself be influenced by your new little pal and help them guide you to the right name. Something might just jump out, especially if they have any unique markings or personality traits.

What are the most common hamster names?

It should come as no surprise that many of the top hamster names play on the word itself. If you want to look to a conventional title for your critter, give Hammy, Hamlet, or Hamilton a try. We also think Hamburger would make a good one (extra points if their sister’s name is Ham Sandwich). Alternatively, think about their defining characteristics. Cheeks will never lead you astray, nor will Whiskers. Others, such as Splotchy or Patches, can work well for a sweet pet with particularly noticeable markings. Take it a step further and give Sir-Snuffs-A-Lot or Lady Stuffed Cheeks a shot.

What should I name my boy hamster?

Hamsters don’t really care if they have a “boy” or “girl” name but you might have fun making a list of both regardless. For a distinctly boy-sounding moniker, experiment with Gus, Frodo, or Chadwick. Or lean on some famous rodents and select Despereaux, Doctor Hamster, or Hamtaro. He’ll love being called after a well-known and daring member of his kind.

What should I name my girl hamster?

The female hamster is somewhat more aggressive than the male, so you’ll do well if you name her after a bold woman from history. Choose Amelia (Earhart) or Nelie (Bly) for a particularly adventurous individual. For a more contemplative name, Cassandra or Athena will show her true personality. Don’t fuss too much about a ladylike name though — she might love hearing Rapier or Jester instead.

What are cute hamster names?

No matter what direction you go, you’ll find the right name eventually. Other species often suit these pets, so try out Rhino, Bear, or Lion, to see if any of those fit. Flowers or fruits work too. Apple, Lily, Rose, and Plum could perfectly sum up a small pet. Looking for something more unique? Settle on Criceto (hamster in Italian) or Mascota (pet in Spanish). Lastly, you can always come up with something all on your own, a name that would only fit your newest addition and no one else.

Have fun naming your little friend

Unlike dogs or even cats, hamsters take a long time to learn their names, and they might never truly get the hang of it, so there isn’t as much urgency to hold onto a name and you won’t really be using it for training. Don’t worry if you test out a handle and it doesn’t stick. A perfect name could come along when you least expect it — like the first time they do something extra cute. Cycle through a few of the best on your list and see how each feels. You may go through a dozen before the both of you decide it’s right! When all else fails, make it a game. Write out your top names in a circle on a piece of paper, each with a treat next to it. Put your sheet on the floor and then set your critter down in the middle. Whichever one they sidle over to first becomes their new title for life.

