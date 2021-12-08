  1. Other animals

How to make a parrot’s perch with a natural branch (It’s easy!)

Rebekkah Adams
By

In the wild, birds have hundreds if not thousands of branches to choose from. You’ll want to replicate this, at least somewhat, in your bird’s home. While you can’t plant a forest indoors, you can bring a bit of the outdoors in for an engaging and welcoming setup in a birdcage. Having a pet bird can be expensive, so strike out and make your own perches, using natural resources you find around you. You don’t want to just grab any stick off the ground and bring it inside, though. Here are details on how to make a bird perch.

Robin sits on a small branch in a tree outside

How many perches do I need?

The exact number will depend on the species, setup, and size of your bird’s housing, but probably more than you think. And it’s not enough to simply shove sticks inside—you want perches at different heights and in strategic locations. Make sure there’s one up high for sleeping and one placed near food and water. Also, be sure to place perches at different heights and on opposite sides of the cage. Why? You want to encourage your bird to fly between perches to maintain his wing strength and get regular exercise.

What can I use as a bird perch?

Size, shape, wood type, and placement will vary based on your bird and his cage. You don’t want to overcrowd the cage and inhibit flight. Additionally, birdies love having options, so choose a little of this and a little of that: different types of wood or different thicknesses, for example. Follow your pet’s lead. You’ll quickly discover which perches are the hot spots and which are ignored. (When in doubt, find the perch with the greatest number of droppings—almost certainly the fave.)

Which wood is a bird perch made of?

Luckily, there are a lot of options here. Try out a few different kinds and see what sticks. If you have a smaller breed, consider starting with softer natural woods, like apple, bamboo, or cork. Graduate to maple or birch for a hardier or larger avian as needed. In terms of other options you might find in your yard, add elm, ash, and willow to the list. Do not use pine, as nice as it may smell, because of the residue. 

Cockatiel sits on a natural perch inside his cage
 

How can I make a bird perch?

Now that you know which branches to look for, you’re ready to start constructing your first batch of perches.

Select your stick

Have a good idea of size and shape in mind when you start your hunt. Gather a few sticks that fit your plan and are at least relatively straight. It will help to first measure your bird’s cage and tentatively plan your spots.

Disinfect the wood

Remember, there could be bugs or invisible microbes, bacteria, even fungi in future perches, which you’ll need to eliminate. You may want to disinfect a stick outside or in a secluded space, like the garage, so that no pests get inside your home. Either soak in a 10% bleach solution or heat the wood to 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. Or both.

Let it dry

Immediately after disinfecting, bring the stick inside and let it sit and dry for an extended time. It can be hard to tell when the inside of the wood is fully dried, so give it longer than you think.

Whittle and shave it down

Start by trimming the ends with a saw and then shape as needed. Some choose to remove the bark, but others say it’s the best part. Play around until you figure out what works best for you and your feathered friend.

Notch into the cage

Hopefully, you have a few choices and can try out each of them to discover which your bird likes best. You won’t always understand why your pet loves one over the other, but birds have preferences, too. 

Perches don’t have to be solely for a cage. You can add them to your bird’s playroom or to the shower if he bathes with you. Once you complete this DIY project, don’t be surprised if you add other items to your to-do list. You can make bird toys and snacks and provide your pet with a cage full of homemade accessories. Your bird will love every gift from you. 

Editors' Recommendations

Why do dogs turn in circles before lying down? The answer goes back centuries

A large dog sleeps curled up on concrete dotted with rain

4 holidays gifts that are so cool even your standoffish cat will like them

Grey cat sitting in front of a stack of wrapped Christmas gifts

There’s a subreddit dedicated to “pirate kitties” and we’re totally obsessed

A man and his cat both dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Why you’ll want to keep your pet away from poinsettias this holiday season

French bulldog looking up at poinsettia.

Want to make your hamster happy? There are a few easy things you can do

Boy smiles at his little happy hamster

Here’s what to do if your cat tries to chew the Christmas tree lights

a black and white cat in a Christmas tree

What does it mean when a dog’s teeth chatter? The answer is concerning

A Golden Retriever smiling and showing his teeth.

Why does your cat chew your hair? The reason might surprise you

Cat lying on its side, licking its paw

5 interesting holiday gifts your dog will actually be happy about

Hurtta winter dog parka.

Dog Crocs are here and they’re already becoming a thing

A Pomeranian chews on a yellow flip flop

How can you tell how old a dog is? Easy ways to figure it out

Closeup profile shot of a brown dog with a graying muzzle.

20 names for orange cats that couldn’t be more fitting

Orange cat lying on an orange blanket

Want a successful adoption application? Follow these tips from Toronto rescues

how to ace dog application