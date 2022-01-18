You spend so much of your day with your cat, especially if you’re still working from home, yet you can’t have a two-way conversation with them using words. Their body language and stares may provide clues to what they need and want. However, it’s natural to wonder what cats are thinking. Do they like you? Are they really plotting your demise? What do they think when they stare at you at 5 a.m.?

Your cat would probably like to ask you a few questions about your habits and behaviors too. On January 22, they’ll get the chance—sort of. Because there’s a holiday for everything, January 22 is Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. What does your cat want to know?

These are a few potential cat questions your kitty would probably ask if they could speak.

Why do you torture yourself in that water steam (shower) every day? Are you nuts?

Cats groom themselves with their tongues and usually don’t like baths very much. (Though if they’re old and/or have trouble grooming themselves, it’s important to give them a good scrub every so often to keep hair and skin healthy, even if they are considered “hairless.”). Seeing you willingly get into the shower every single day may seem straight-up strange to your cat.

What’s more, your cat may lick you as a way of helping to groom you, so you’ll have to forgive kitty for being a tad offended.

Why do you scream when I leave you presents?

Though the safest spot for a cat is inside the home, you may be caring for an outdoor cat, or you may have adopted an indoor/outdoor kitty. The feisty feline may leave you some well-meaning presents, such as rodents or birds. They don’t mean to be cruel. Cats are hunters by nature. Also, they hunt for play and fun, as sadistic as that sounds. Your cat is rather proud of themselves when they bring home a little gift for you, and they have no idea why you’re not more impressed and appreciative.

Must you cook your fish like that?

The best food for your cat is the one formulated just for them. However, cats can have cooked fish in moderation. You may think you’re doing your kitty a huge favor when you excitedly hand them a teeny-tiny piece of the salmon you took great pains to prepare just right. However, your cat may turn up their nose and walk away. Don’t despair; maybe they’re just full. Or maybe they just really don’t like your cooking. Different cats have different preferences, just like people. Try not to take it too personally.

Why do you insist on attempting to sleep past 5 a.m.? Do you ever learn?

Cats are generally nocturnal creatures. When they only let you sleep until 5 a.m. before pawing at you, they may think they’re doing you a massive favor. You, on the other hand, may not enjoy it too much. Playing with your cat more during the day and ensuring they have enough food to make it through the night can help manage their sleep cycle (and yours).

Why do you spend so much time with other people?

Some cats are social, but others aren’t. If your cat is the latter, they may wonder why the heck you spend so much time socializing. From Zoom sessions with your boss to FaceTime calls with your mom and all that social media scrolling in between, your kitty just can’t relate to your need for constant social interaction.

Cats and humans may not see eye to eye on everything. Because we don’t speak feline, it’s not always easy to figure out what cats are thinking. Sometimes we have to rely on trial-and-error to figure out what they like and don’t like. If cats could speak, though, they may have many cat questions for us, such as our need for daily showers and our desire to sleep late on the weekends. Also, what’s with all the phone calls? Don’t you want some quiet time to hide away from everyone?

Your cat may love you, but you also may completely baffle them. Fair warning: January 22 is Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, and you may have some explaining to do.

