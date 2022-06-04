 Skip to main content
Pet math: Cats plus automatic feeders equal (hilarious) chaos

Nicole Carlino
By

Does your cat hear the sound of a can opening in the kitchen (whether it’s their food or not) and come running? Just like dogs, most cats love feeding time (and honestly, we can’t blame them). While there are a lot of practical reasons to get an automatic cat feeder, this video illustrates a great one: It’s hilarious to watch cats run for their food when you’re not holding their target.

Appropriately labeled “A love story: my cats and their automatic feeders,” these two kitties go nuts every time they realize it’s feeding time. Whether they’re asleep on the couch or lounging in a cat perch, as soon as that food releases? It’s go time.

Particularly adorable is how each cat skids to a stop they’re so excited. And Reddit agrees. Redditor mickystinge noted that the ginger cat is “very slidey,” while user Actual_Hyena3394 added, “But he has predictive control. He doesn’t overshoot like the grey one.”

Others noted that these cats seemed to have better control over their behavior than their own dogs and cats. Redditor Sesh- explained, “I bought automatic bowls for my cats and they spent the first few days biting them, trying to open them up. Thankfully they didn’t succeed… but the bowls look like they went through hell and have bite marks all over.”

Redditor matito29 wasn’t so lucky. “Mine used to be content with sitting in front of it staring at 5:00 and waiting for his 7:00 dinner. Now he’s figured out that if he sticks his paw up it and rocks it back and forth like a vending machine, a few pieces come out each time,” they reported. “I’m planning to build a box around it like the vending machine cages at a rest area.”

Two kittens lying in a soft cat bed

Make sure both pets can enjoy their automatic cat feeders

A common theme in the comments section? How both cats always go for the first feeder. While it’s likely that the feeders are set to go off at different times, there could still be some inherent issues.

Redditor whitestache92 offered up their own story. “The real problem is my fat cat will bully the thin cat and eat the food from the first one, wait two minutes and then eat the food from the second one. So now the second one is on top of the fridge and only the little cat can make the jump,” they said.

Other benefits of an automatic cat feeder

 In addition to providing endless enjoyment watching your kitties run to their bowl, there are plenty of other reasons to get an automatic cat feeder.

You can schedule meals in advance

Are you planning a night away? While you shouldn’t leave cats home alone for too long, there’s no need to hire a cat sitter for a short trip as long as your pets still have access to food, water, and their litter box. And, with an automatic cat feeder, you can be sure they won’t fill up right away and leave themselves no food for later.

Your cats will like you better

If you need to stay late at work, have dinner plans with friends, or get stuck in traffic on your way home from the gym, you don’t have to worry about an angry, disappointed, and hungry kitty. As long as their feeder is filled up, they’ll get what they need and won’t blame you for being late. More than that, your cat will no longer see you as just a means to a meal — the automatic feeder gives them food and you give them cuddles and playtime.

Your cats will be healthier

Automatic cat feeders are designed to give out a specific portion of food at designated times — which means it’s a whole lot harder for your cat to overeat than when a human is dispensing dinner.

There are a lot of good reasons to get an automatic cat feeder — you’ll feel less guilt, your cat will be less likely to become overweight, you might just have a better relationship with your pet — and, of course, their excitement is hilarious to watch.

