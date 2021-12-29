When it comes to pet ownership, cleaning the cat’s litter box probably doesn’t top anyone’s list of favorite activities. However, regular checks into your cat’s bathroom habits can tell you a lot about their day-to-day health. Disposing of used cat litter gives you a heads-up to changes in your pet — changes like bloody stools that indicate something’s wrong. But is blood in cat stool always cause for concern? While blood is very alarming, don’t panic, as you might not need to rush your kitty to the vet just yet.

What does blood in my cat’s poop look like?

You might see two kinds of blood in your cat’s stool. And knowing which you’re dealing with matters. They tell you where the problem comes from:

Bright red blood: Fresh blood is easy to recognize. It also localizes a potential issue to the lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract: the colon or rectum. Such blood gets referred to as hematochezia.

Dark, tarry stool: Almost-black goo coating your cat’s stool doesn’t scream “blood,” but it tells you something’s changed. This results from digested blood, and it means you’re dealing with the upper GI tract: the stomach or small intestine. This blood is known as melena.

Why does my cat have bloody stools?

Cats can develop bloody stools for a variety of reasons. Paying attention to the litter box will help you determine whether the problem’s mild or severe. So, while your cat may wonder why you’re studying their poop, you’re doing them a big favor.

When you see a few drops of fresh blood, make sure to check your cat’s hind end first. The blood may not be coming from their GI tract after all. You may find trauma or abscesses around the rectum instead. These will require veterinary attention.

Sources of hematochezia

If the kitty bum checks out, but you’re noting red on your cat’s stool, it’s time to consider potential issues in the lower end of the GI tract. These include:

Infection

Inflammation

Megacolon (a condition many cats are prone to)

Parasites

Polyps (which are benign)

Diarrhea often leads to irritation and inflammation of the colon. This can cause blood in your cat’s stools and the scary sight of your cat’s bloody diarrhea. On the flip side, the straining associated with constipation often results in ruptured blood vessels in the GI tract’s lining. Your poor cat then produces tiny, hard stools with blood.

Sources of melena

When those black, tarry stools appear, you may miss the first signs. Fresh blood is much easier to notice (and causes more alarm). However, melena is abnormal and should gain your attention. Potential sources include:

Infection (yup, again)

Inflammatory bowel disease

Foreign bodies

Gastric ulcers

Stomach or intestinal cancer

Melena warrants an immediate trip to the vet for further investigation. You’ll want to get started on treatment right away to keep your cat comfortable — and make their tummies happy.

What should you do if you see blood in your cat’s stool?

If you see blood in your cat’s stools for more than a few days, it’s time to make a vet appointment. And if the amount of blood increases, or your cat’s acting sick, make that appointment ASAP. Cats naturally hide signs they aren’t feeling well, so there’s a big problem if you see warnings. You don’t want to waste time with home remedies.

Home remedies for blood in your cat’s stool

While seeing blood will get your heart racing and prompt panic, you do have some treatment options to try at home. If your cat’s behaving normally, eating without a problem, and not vomiting, you don’t need to rush to the ER just yet. A few drops of blood isn’t cause for panic — just concern.

After all, stress can cause inflammation to crop up and give your cat’s GI tract a wobble. So can an accidental ingestion of a new food (say, a ladybug?). So, trying a few home remedies and monitoring the response isn’t unreasonable.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

If your cat’s having diarrhea or showing signs of constipation, their body’s craving moisture. Providing as much water as possible will help. Set out extra water bowls, splurge on a water fountain, or make a switch from dry food to canned food. Most cats don’t get enough fluid in their day-to-day intake, so providing extra goes a long way.

Dietary assistance

Sometimes, your cat needs a GI reset. The bloody stools you’re seeing represent inflammation in the system. An over-the-counter probiotic can help kick out unwanted bacterial overgrowth, allowing healthy bacteria to settle back in. Most cat probiotics mix into canned foods, and cats usually love the flavor.

Are you seeing constipation warnings? A simple teaspoon of pumpkin mixed into your cat’s food will provide the fiber their GI tract needs. Sure, cats are carnivores, but they don’t mind that little bit of fruit. Just skip pumpkin pie filling: Those spices will make the GI upset worse.

Rest and relaxation

Also, review any recent changes in the household. Did the bloody stools appear in the litter box after a new addition? Has your cat shown other signs of stress? You may need to provide some calming time to help your kitty’s system wind down.

Litter box health matters

Sure, it seems silly to scope out your cat’s litter box. But there’s a lot of information in your cat’s stools. You may find a warning of a brewing problem. And while bloody cat stools are frightening, they may not signal a serious issue. Keep an eye on your cat first — before you hit the panic button. But if you do suspect that something is wrong, always reach out to your veterinarian right away.

