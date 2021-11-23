  1. Dogs
PawTracks may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

5 small-dog coats under $50 that you won’t be able to resist

Gabrielle LaFrank
By

What’s better than cozy, warm dog coats for winter? Ones that are just as cute as they are useful, of course! From vests to puffy coats and even a vintage fleece jacket — your pup really can be that stylish.

You’re sure to fall in love with these fun small-dog coats for winter, especially since they have so many positive reviews. These already-loved dog clothes have everything you’re looking for, from cold-weather protection to cozy fabrics that will leave your dog in heaven. These are our favorites.

Frisco Portland Insulated Dog Parka 

If your pint-sized pup needs full-body protection from the cold, an insulated parka like this will do the trick. With its removable faux-fur hood and water-resistant lining, your dog will be as snug as can be. You’ll love this coat’s trendy style and three bright color options, while your dog will go crazy for winter warmth that doesn’t restrict their movement. It even has extra snaps and a covered leash port for maximum security while out on walks. It has everything you and your adventurous pooch could need!

Pendleton Crater Lake National Park Dog Coat

Pendleton, the iconic wool company, now offers a line of gorgeous winter coats for our furry friends. The fleece on this cozy vest is guaranteed not to pill or fray, so you can take this sweater everywhere you and your dog go. Now, you’ll always know that they’re toasty and snug — and adorable!

With a leash hook and ergonomically designed sweater shape, this coat won’t bug your pup or slow you down on walks. It will be just as comfy whether you’re lounging by the fire or getting in some winter exercise.

Pet Life Sporty Vintage Aspen Dog Ski Jacket

It doesn’t get much trendier than this metallic puffer. This ski jacket for dogs is lined with Thinsulate Thermal Heat Retention Technology, so your dog will stay warm and cozy even in the coldest conditions. This coat even has water-resistant properties and half-sleeves to keep legs nice and toasty.

This fashionable jacket also features a detachable hood and easy-to-fasten snap buttons along the front. Your pup’s chest also will be covered, which isn’t a characteristic many coats can boast. The best part? You can pick the color, too!

Kuoser Cozy Waterproof Windproof Reversible British Style Plaid Dog Vest

For days that aren’t quite as chilly, or for pups who don’t like the snug, restrictive feeling of a coat, a weatherproof vest like this will be exactly what the doctor ordered. The majority of your dog’s body will be covered by layers of cotton, polyester, and terylene for warmth and waterproofing.

One side of this coat is quilted for wind and weather protection, while the other side is meant to keep your dog warm and extra snuggly. It’s basically a two-in-one jacket!

Frisco Manhattan Tweed Dog & Cat Coat

Your dog is going to look absolutely dapper this winter if they wear Frisco’s Manhattan tweed coat. The inside layer of this jacket is lined with faux fur for plush warmth, while the outside is made with a fashionable tweed shell — the perfect accessory for any pup.

Since this fancy coat needs to be event-friendly (just look at those luxurious buttons), it includes a covered leash hole for fashion on the go. You’ll go crazy for the furry collar and chic accents, but your dog will be too comfy and cozy to notice. A win-win!

No matter what kind of coat you’re looking for this winter, your small dog is sure to stay warm and stylish. There are so many nice jackets to choose from — we don’t blame you if you can’t pick just one!

Editors' Recommendations

Is it normal for cats to eat paper? This is when to be worried

Orange and white cat lying on a stack of paper

5 simple solutions to keep your dog off your clean kitchen counters

dog stealing roasted chicken

How much should you be feeding your dog? Consider this first

Two poodle puppies sit at the dining table with plates of kibble

Why your cat is peeing everywhere and what to do about it

A chubby black and white cat sprawls out beside a blue litter box. A pile of litter sits on the floor.

Follow this bathing schedule to keep your dog looking his best

A woman holds a pug in a towel after a bath

Get ready: The telemedicine trend is coming for your pet

telemedicine for dogs shutterstock 1724880328

How to find a lost cat fast on the day they go missing

A Maine Coon cat sits outside in a yard surrounded by fallen leaves.

5 best BarkBox alternatives you should consider that your pup will love

sleeping dog with teddy bear toy

Does your dog get carsick? These 5 remedies make for a much more pleasant ride

Sad dog in car.

8 Christmas dog collars to adorn your pooch in the spirit of the season

Plaid bowtie collar with bandana and antlers.

Consider these 5 things before using beach sand as cat litter

Cat sitting next to a green litter box

How long can a hamster go without food or water? Not as long as you think

Hamster pops up on a ledge to look out of his cage

6 outdoor activities to do with your dog before it’s bitterly cold

two dogs in a pile of leaves