 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dogs

What colors can dogs see? A guide to your dog’s vision

Dogs don't see in black and white like many thought

By
what colors can dogs see dog brown eye close up
Sabrinasfotos / Pixabay

Even dog owners still believe many popular myths about dogs, including the myth that dogs see in black and white. Until a few decades ago, even veterinarians believed that our four-legged friends saw the world in shades of gray! It’s unclear why this eye-opening discovery is still misunderstood, but learning how dogs’ eyes work is fascinating, nonetheless.

So, what colors can dogs see? If they don’t see in black and white like previously thought, can they see all colors of visible light like humans can? Let’s look into it! Soon, you’ll have the knowledge to see the world through your furry friend’s eyes.

Recommended Videos

Can dogs see color?

A West Highland White Terrier's eyes close up
Kaylin Bocker / Unsplash

Many people still believe that dogs have monochromatic vision, but University of California, Santa Barbara ophthalmologist Jay Neitz debunked this theory after a detailed study of canine eye anatomy. In 1989, Neitz’s team discovered that dogs are not entirely colorblind. However, they also can’t see as many colors and shades as humans can due to one major difference in the structure of their eyes.

Eyes 101: Rods and cones

We need to go back to basics to understand how color is perceived. In the retina, which is the part of the eye that is sensitive to light, there are two types of cells that detect light and send corresponding signals to the brain: rods and cones. Rods help an individual distinguish between light and dark, while cones help them distinguish colors.

Related

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the human retina has approximately 120 million rods and 6 million cones. While we don’t know exactly how many rods and cones are in the canine eye, we do know that — unlike humans — the ratio of rods to cones is drastically different. Where humans have 1 cone for every 9 rods, dogs only have 1 cone for every 20 rods. Canines also only have two types of cones present in the retina, whereas humans have three, allowing us to see more colors.

What colors can dogs see?

A wolfdog standing in grass looking up into the camera
Aldo Houtkamp / Unsplash

Neitz and his colleagues not only discovered that dogs can see in color, but also pinpointed which colors they can see. It turns out that what dogs see every day is similar to a common form of colorblindness in humans. Although canines cannot see shades of red, orange, or green, they can see shades of yellow, blue, and brown. Of course, they can also detect light and dark — and therefore shades of gray — thanks to the rods in their eyes.

As Purina explains, this dichromatic vision looks similar to what people with red-green colorblindness experience: “Some colors — like hues of red and orange — may show up as another color to dogs, like yellow. Greens may appear white.” Dogs may also have difficulty distinguishing between different shades of the same color, even if it’s a color they can see.

How does canine vision compare to human vision?

A close up of a Weimeraner's eyes
Nigel pattle / Shutterstock

It would be inaccurate to say that dog vision is comparable to human vision, with just a few tweaks in coloration. Dogs are also nearsighted, meaning objects closer to them are clearer than objects further away.

Purina explains, “It’s believed most dogs have 20/75 vision. In other words, they have to be 20 feet away from an object to see it, compared to humans, who can see it from 75 feet away.” Of course, senior dogs or those with medical issues may struggle more than others to see things clearly, even when nearby.

Canine vision also differs from human vision in low light. With a higher ratio of rods to cones in the retina than people have, they can see much more clearly in the dark. Dogs also have a special structure in the eye called the tapetum lucidum that enhances their low-light vision. This mirror-like membrane sits behind the retina, bouncing light back onto it so it can be absorbed more thoroughly. If you’ve ever wondered why your dog never steps on anything or runs into something in the middle of the night, this is probably why.

Canine vision TikTok filter: Is it accurate?

Believe it or not, Neitz is still active in veterinary optometry. The doctor, who now teaches at the University of Washington, even commented on the viral “canine vision” TikTok filters in late 2023.

“Everything looks clear and detailed in those [TikTok] videos, but it wouldn’t look quite as clear to dogs,” he admitted to Scientific American. While the coloring of the filter may be accurate, other aspects of canine vision, such as nearsightedness and advanced low-light vision, are not. However, it can be a fun and fascinating reference for a dog owner interested in seeing what colors their dog sees.

Now that you can imagine the world from your dog’s point of view, you can choose the dog toys and pet products that are most visually appealing to you and to them. This small difference could make your dog more excited to play and interact, so don’t overlook color when customizing your pup’s surroundings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Gabrielle LaFrank
Gabrielle LaFrank
Contributor
Gabrielle LaFrank has written for sites such as Psych2Go, Elite Daily, and, currently, PawTracks. When she's not writing, you…
Can dogs eat squash? Know the facts about this fall and holiday favorite
What happens if dogs eat squash? Here's what to know before slipping this side dish to your pup
A dog standing near a Thanksgiving holiday table

We're thankful for our dogs (and the feeling is probably mutual). You may want to slip them your favorite side on Thanksgiving: squash. Butternut squash is a staple, and pumpkin is technically a squash. The squash family tree is large. While we often associate squash with Thanksgiving, other varieties, like zucchini, are summer barbecue staples.

When treating a dog during the year's "most wonderful time" (the winter holidays) or summer, you aim to give your pet something delicious to show love. However, some foods can be health hazards, whether your pet gets some from you or the trash can. Can dogs eat squash, or should they steer clear? We dug up the answers on the benefits, risks, and best practices for feeding your dog squash.
Can dogs eat squash cooked or raw?

Read more
This is how you stop your dog from constantly begging at the table
If you give in, you're reinforcing this bad behavior
A Cavalier King Charles spaniel begs for food at the table.

Your dog is your best friend, and you've been through a lot together. From walks in the park to daily snuggles on the sofa, you share almost everything with your pooch. One thing you don't want to share? Your food. If you're noshing on chocolate or a full plate of spaghetti, you should know that many human foods are actually toxic to your pup and should never be shared.

But even if you're eating a pet-safe snack, like a turkey sandwich, you probably don't want your beastie begging for food every time you sit down to a meal. Have you ever wondered what prompts a dog begging for food when they get plenty to eat? We're here to dish out the scoop on why pooches beg and how you can get them to stop. 
Is dog begging a learned behavior?

Read more
Is your dog refusing to eat? There are a few possible causes
Loss of appetite in dogs might be a problem or it may be just fine. Here's how to find the cause
A puppy stares at a bowl of dry kibble

Just like people, dogs have their own distinctive personalities and preferences -- especially when it comes to food! Some pups are notorious chowhounds, while others are dainty eaters. However, any pet parent has a right to be concerned when their dog's appetite or eating behaviors change. Whether your pooch has been with you for years or you've recently adopted a new puppy, few things frighten a pet parent more than watching their beloved dog not eating his favorite meal.

Thankfully, your dog might refuse to eat for all sorts of reasons, not all emergencies. That being said, you should never assume your pet is just a finicky eater, as he may require veterinary care. Let's take a closer look at a few reasons your dog may not be eating and what you should do about his loss of appetite.
What if your dog isn't eating but is still drinking water?

Read more