It can be nerve-wracking to find a baby bird all alone, but don’t panic right away. Plenty of little birdies get temporarily separated and then reunited with their parents with no harm done. Sometimes, though, you might need to step in. If you’re wondering how to feed a baby bird, there are a few important things you should know. Baby birds eat what their parents had for dinner, since the mom and dad birds burp food into the mouth of their offspring. These tiny flyers have trouble digesting whole food, which is why they instead need to consume vomit (gross but nutritious). That means any time they are fed by a human, we must mimic their natural food. It’s best left up to the professionals, and you should always try to place the nestling with a rehabilitator first.

If you’re raising domestic birds or are licensed to take care of wild animals, however, then it’s important to know how and what to feed baby birds — and even how to make DIY baby bird food.

Consult the experts if you think a baby bird isn’t being fed

The first thing you need to do when you stumble on a baby bird is to confirm that it’s orphaned. You might not see the parents (and in fact you could be scaring them away if you’re hanging around too close) but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there. Monitor the situation for at least an hour to make sure that the baby is truly abandoned. Your ears will work as well as your eyes here, too. If the baby is cheeping for its parents but stops to eat, you know mama and child have been reunited.

What to do with a baby bird

If, however, the baby bird does not appear to be fed and becomes increasingly weak, find a licensed rehabber to provide the appropriate care. They’ll walk you through the right steps to get the bird to a safe place — it may even be raised with members of its own kind.

There’s a chance you’ll have to jump in and offer food while waiting to meet up with the experts, and it is essential to know what a baby bird needs before you get started. Since each wild bird has its own diet, different types of food can serve as an emergency ration if necessary.

What to feed a baby bird

In nature, baby birds eat exactly what adult birds eat: Worms, insects, and seeds. However, you might need to get creative if you don’t have sufficient crickets lying around. Try to determine what species you have and then let that guide you to selecting the right ingredients. For an herbivore, that might mean finely chopped fruits and vegetables (such as corn or peas). On the meat side, as wild as it sounds, we recommend dog food that has been soaked in water (see our recipe below).

Remember that baby birds have very different nutritional needs than adult birds. Feeding them whole worms or commercial bird seed will harm them. As a baby bird grows, its diet can be adapted to more raw meat, giving them the protein they need. As for water, a baby bird gets plenty from the food it eats, so don’t try to make it drink additional liquids.

Food suitable for baby birds:

Boiled eggs

Moist dog food

Wet cat food

Raw liver (without seasoning)

What not to feed baby birds:

Water

Milk

Bread and bakery products

Kitchen waste

Unlike mammals, birds do not drink milk and their digestive systems won’t tolerate it. Unfortunately, it’s a common misconception that mixing together bread and milk makes for an ideal feed for baby birds. Milk can be toxic to birds, so avoid feeding it entirely.

How to make homemade baby bird food

One easy recipe for feeding baby birds involves just two ingredients: pet food and water.

Soak dog biscuits or kibble in water to create a mushy consistency that’s easy to digest for young birds. This mimics the texture of food they’d eat in the wild, given by mama birds. It’s also a high-protein option, which is extra important for growing chicks.

Try a classic biscuit treat like Milk-Bone, ideal for this recipe. To skip the mixing and mashing, use a canned pet food like the Cesar brand. You still might need to stir in a tiny bit of water if your bird is particularly young to get soft enough.

Tips for feeding baby wild birds

Aim for a spongy consistency. That means softening almost any foods you intend to give.

Present food at room temperature, not heated or refrigerated.

Make sure to cut the food into little pieces — tiny birds need tiny bites.

Never force a bird to eat its food. Wait for it to come to you, open beaked.

Keep your hands off as much as possible. You don’t want to scare the poor thing.

We can’t stress this enough: Feeding a baby bird should be only an emergency measure. If one is abandoned and needs care, it must go to a bird-rescue organization or an experienced rehabilitator as soon as possible. They not only feed baby birds with a suitable diet, but they also teach it to live independently, avoid predators, and master other skills needed to live in nature successfully.

