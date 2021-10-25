There’s nothing like a soft, warm blanket to cozy up with on a chilly night, but chances are you aren’t the only one in your home who loves a good blanket. Soft blankets are highly appealing to cats, so if you’re tired of your feline stealing your blanket, it’s probably time to get her one of her own. You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a quality, durable blanket that your cat will love. Our top picks for the best blankets for cats are all designed to be appealing to your fur baby, but they also all cost less than $20. Take a look; you might just find the perfect option for your kitty.

Ompaa Fluffy Pet Blanket

The Ompaa Fluffy Pet Blanket is soft, fuzzy, and purr-fectly sized for your cat (or dog). This blanket is made of stain-resistant polyester that’s durable enough for repeated washing and drying. It won’t shred or shrink and is easy to care for. The blanket features a faux long fur side and a Sherpa fleece underside, so it’s wonderfully soft and cozy. Because it’s so easy to wash, spills, drool, and fur are no problem. Size small measures 20 by 30 inches and is ideal for most cats, but you can also opt for the medium and large sizes if you need more coverage. Use it as a throw on your furniture, a cat bed, an area rug in the sunny spot your cat loves, and more.

Why we like it:

Stain-resistant polyester can stand up to multiple washes

Features both a faux long fur and Sherpa fleece side for maximum coziness

Comes in multiple sizes

Furrybaby Premium Fluffy Fleece Blanket

Designed just for your pet, the Furrybaby Premium Fluffy Fleece Blanket is lightweight and conveniently sized for your cat. The blanket is made of Berber fleece, so it’s soft and cozy yet also durable. It can be machine washed and tumble dried for easy cleaning. The blanket is large enough to use to cover your furniture to keep cat hair off it, or you can use it as a cat bed, a cat carrier liner, and more. It’s ample enough for your cat to snuggle into, perfect for chilly nights. When ordering the blanket, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from. It’s available in a small (24 by 32 inches) size that’s perfect for cats, or you can move up to the medium, large, extra-large, and jumbo sizes. You can choose a single- or double-sided blanket, depending on the weight and thickness that you want. You’ll also have your choice of six colors, so you can pick the one that looks fabulous against your cat’s coat.

Why we like it:

Made from Berber fleece for comfort

It’s machine washable and can be tumble dried

Available in multiple sizes and colors

PetFusion Premium Pet Blanket

The PetFusion Premium Pet Blanket features a 100% polyester microplush for a soft and cozy feel. Dense fibers make the blanket pill resistant for long-term durability. The blanket is double layered for plenty of warmth, and it’s also reversible, so you can get maximum use out of it between washings. Even the smallest size measures a generous 31 by 27 inches, so you can fold it up to create a cat bed or drape it over your furniture for extra protection. It’s also available in medium, large, and extra-large sizes. That’s plenty of blanket for your cat to snuggle down into to feel secure. Suitable for year-round use, this blanket is machine washable, or it can be spot-cleaned with a lint roller. It’s available in slate gray or chocolate brown, so you can choose the color that looks best with your home decor or with your cat’s color.

Why we like it:

100% polyester microplush is soft and cozy

Reversible and machine washable

Available in multiple sizes and colors

All three blankets offer an excellent value, and they’re designed so that your cat will love to snuggle into them. When choosing the blanket that’s right for your cat, easy care and maintenance are a must. It should be able to withstand repeated machine washings. A soft, warm material will entice your cat, encouraging kneading and letting her settle into a comfy spot. You’ll want size options that fit how you plan to use the blanket. Smaller blankets can be ideal for cat carriers and on chairs, while a larger blanket is better suited for covering a sofa. Of course, you and your cat can always enjoy a larger blanket together!

