Cat begging for food? 5 essential tips to nip this behavior before it gets worse

If you have a cat obsessed with food, you’re probably all too used to hearing him beg for food constantly, especially anytime you go into the kitchen. However, if your cat’s begging is getting out of hand, you’ll need to step in and make some changes to discourage this begging. Plus, some foods aren’t safe for cats to consume, anyway. Cats may beg for food because of boredom, habit, or hunger, so getting to the root of your cat’s behavior is essential when trying to change it. These tips can help you better understand how to get your cat to stop begging for food so mealtimes become much less stressful for you both.

Start with a trip to the vet

If your cat is always begging for food, it could indicate a health issue. Worms and intestinal parasites could be feeding off your cat and making him feel like he’s always hungry. Hyperthyroidism is a common health condition that can also make cats feel continuously hungry. Other health issues like cancer and diabetes can have a similar effect.

If your cat has recently developed this new behavior, it might indicate a physical issue. Make an appointment with your vet to have your cat checked over, just in case. In many cases, treating the underlying health issue can leave your cat feeling satisfied again and make the begging behavior disappear.

Break up mealtimes

If you’re feeding your cat just once or twice a day, he might actually be hungry and might be begging because of that hunger. Try breaking up your cat’s meals into smaller, more frequent feedings and see if this resolves the issue.

You don’t necessarily have to be available to feed your cat many times each day. Instead, you can use an automatic feeder that releases food on a timer. This can break up mealtimes and helps keep food in your cat’s tummy throughout the day.

Evaluate your cat’s nutrition

A diet lacking in the nutrition your cat needs can also leave him still feeling hungry, even after he’s emptied his bowl. Check the feeding directions on your cat’s food to make sure you’re feeding enough, and if you’re feeding a lower-quality food, consider upgrading to see if that helps. You might want to discuss your cat’s diet with your vet to make sure that it’s appropriate for his age and health needs.

You can also try changing the types of food you’re feeding. Wet food tends to be more filling, so if you’re not feeding wet food, try gradually adding it to your cat’s diet. Alternatively, you can add water to your cat’s dry food to help your cat feel a bit fuller, sooner.

Change where you feed your cat

If your cat’s food bowls are in your kitchen, chances are you walk through that room multiple times a day. When your cat sees you head for the kitchen, he probably thinks you’re going to feed him, and he starts to beg.

Try moving your cat’s dishes to a quieter part of the house, like a laundry room or guest bathroom, where you spend less time. Since you’re not constantly walking by the bowls, your cat won’t necessarily expect that you’re getting up to feed him.

You might also try removing your cat’s food dishes after he’s done with a meal. Some cats fixate on the fact that their dishes are empty and use that as an indication that they should ask for more food, even though they’ve just eaten. Removing the dish might help avoid this reaction.

Introduce plenty of play

If your cat is begging because he’s bored, he might benefit from increased playtime during the day. Try to hold at least a couple of play sessions with your cat. These sessions can help distract him and keep him entertained so he’s less likely to think about when he’ll be getting his next meal.

Once your cat realizes that you’re the person who feeds him, he’s likely to beg, at least sometimes. Avoid giving into the begging, since this just proves to your cat that he’ll get food if he begs for it. Instead, try the above solutions and see if you can figure out what’s motivating your cat to beg for food. Ensuring that he’s full and entertained can help reduce the begging and keep him more content. These solutions probably won’t work immediately, and your cat may beg out of habit, but with some time and patience, you may see a difference in your cat’s behavior.

