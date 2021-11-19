Finding the perfect Boston terrier coat can be easier than you thought, even if you’re contending with particularly wet or cold weather. There are rain jackets, sweaters, and all kinds of Boston terrier clothes for dogs that will do the trick — you just have to know what to look for. Luckily, we’ve done the searching for you, and we’ve rounded up some of the best Boston terrier clothes for winter, all under $40. Here they are:

As Amazon’s top choice for dog sweaters, this cozy coat from Jecikelon will keep your Boston terrier warm all winter — just ask the 18,000-plus pet parents who left a review! This sweatshirt-style sweater is just as cute as it is comfy, and it comes in six sizes and 12 colors for the best fit in both size and style. Its easily affordable price is the cherry on top!

For Boston terriers who live in colder climates, a thicker coat will be a saving grace. You’ll want to measure your dog to ensure an accurate fit since a snug coat will keep out the cold more effectively than something loose. Plus, it’s so cute!

The only thing more luxurious than a cozy, insulated coat is one with a faux-fur hood; it’s also detachable for those slightly warmer days. You can select from three bright colors, too, so every pup can have the perfect coat for them.

This fleece pullover by Gooby will be just the right winter addition to your pet’s wardrobe. It’s lightweight and comes in over 20 colors, but it’s just as functional: It even sports a metal O-ring to attach leashes to.

Since this sweater makes everything easy, you’ll love that it’s machine washable. A lot of the available colors are bright as well, which makes for excellent visibility while out on walks.

This festive sweater will keep your Boston terrier warm well past the winter, especially since it’s made from organically sourced, fair-trade materials like Andean cotton and natural dyes. The Chilly Dog Sweater is made of durable, breathable, dirt-resistant wool, so you can rest easy knowing your dog is warm and clean. Plus, the materials in this environmentally friendly sweater are completely renewable. Love it!

For more rainy and windy locations, a windbreaker like this will work better than a sweater. Your Boston terrier will be protected from the elements — and oh-so-cute in this zip-up jacket. It’s even reversible for two fashionable looks in one lightweight coat!

Reflective, water-resistant materials on this jacket will keep your pooch dry and visible in any weather, while a hood keeps his head protected, too. Now, you and your furry friend can enjoy a walk in the rain.

If you’re mostly concerned about keeping your Boston terrier warm this winter, you can’t go wrong with a classic cable-knit sweater. With seven sizes and five colors to pick from, you can nearly guarantee a snug, warm fit for your pup. Now, your fur baby will be all ready for the holidays, rainy days, or any day!

With this variety of jackets, coats, and sweaters, you’ll never run out of options to keep your dog warm. There are canine accessories to meet needs of all kinds, so don’t hesitate to shop around to find the perfect fit — your Boston terrier will thank you.

