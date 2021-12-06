It can be challenging to find just the right gifts for friends and family. You want to make sure you give something they will use and enjoy. When shopping for dog-obsessed people, you can’t go wrong with gifts related to their four-legged friends. Following is a round-up of eight awesome gifts for the dog lovers on your list.

1. Lucky Tail Dog Travel Bag

Dog-obsessed people rarely travel without their four-legged friends, which makes this dog travel bag an ideal gift. The gift set includes a bag organizer with durable water-resistant fabric, two collapsible bowls, two insulated and leak-proof food storage containers, and a removable, padded shoulder strap for easy carrying. The travel bag is perfect for a day at the beach, picnics, or road trips. It’s also “carry-on compliant” for air travel. It has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon and more than a thousand reviews. Pet parents refer to it as “awesome,” “well made,” and “easy to clean.”

2. The Dash Dog Treat Maker

This dog treat maker is a terrific gift for pet parents who enjoy cooking. It’s manufactured from plastic and metal with a nonstick finish, and it’s easy to use. Simply preheat, pour the batter, and cook. It makes up to eight dog treats at a time and comes with a recipe booklet featuring healthy sweet and savory selections. Its cute cover, decorated with paw prints and bones, makes this appliance a delightful countertop decoration when not in use.

3. Dog Mom Copper Heart Necklace

If you’ve got a dog mom on your shopping list, she’s sure to love this precious necklace. The word “Mom” is etched in a copper heart that’s topped by a cute puppy. You can choose from either a rhodium-plated or a silver-plated chain. The necklace is made by artisans in Central Mexico, and each sale helps feed 71 shelter animals through the Greater Good Charities network. This makes the gift even more special for the dog-loving recipient.

4. Hoodie Onesie Nordic Fleece Matching Pet and Owner PJs

(Starting at $79.99 from PajamaGram)

Any dog lover would be excited to get a gift of pet and pet parent matching PJs. These comfortable ensembles are made of 100 percent soft chenille fleece and are perfect for lounging around the house after a cold evening dog walk. Styled for women, men, and dogs, all three options come with hoodies and kangaroo pockets. In addition, the pet parent designs come with zip-off footies.

5. Frisco “Dog Dad” Personalized Coffee Mug

($7.25 from Chewy)

For the dog dad on your list, this personalized coffee mug is a fun choice. It features a photo of the dog dad with his favorite pooch on one side and “Dog Dad” along with the dog’s name printed on the other. This is a great gift for the home or office, where it will be sure to spark conversations about the adorable dog. The mug is safe to use in the dishwasher or microwave.

6. Frisco Ceramic “Treats for” Personalized Jar

The recipient of this gift will think of you fondly when reaching to grab a dog treat. The sturdy white ceramic jar has an air-tight lid that helps keep treats fresh and crunchy. The jar is beautifully personalized with the dog’s name and features two small paw prints. Its neutral color makes it a good fit for any type of decor. One Chewy reviewer commented on how the “classy” lettering makes the jar look great on her kitchen countertop.

According to an article in Greater Good Magazine, studies show that giving gifts doesn’t just make the recipients happy, it’s also good for the health and happiness of the givers. There’s no doubt this holiday season that both you and any pet parent on your list will be excited when the wrapping comes off to reveal your dog-themed gift.

