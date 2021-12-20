In a recent study conducted by money.co.uk, golden retrievers were named the most popular dog in the world, and it’s very easy to see why. With their gentle demeanor, playful personality, and eagerness to please, Golden Retrievers are the ideal pooch for first-time pet parents and seasoned experts alike. Goldens are great with seniors, children, other dogs, and even cats, so it’s no wonder they’ve claimed the coveted spot as the world’s most popular dog breed. Whether you’re thinking about adopting a new pup, or you simply want to enjoy a few minutes of entertainment, we have a treat in store for you. Just wait until you get a load of a sweet Golden Retriever watching cartoons on TV. But first, let’s learn a bit about this beloved breed.

A brief history of the breed

Despite rumors that Golden Retrievers are the descendants of Russian circus dogs, research shows that the world’s favorite dog breed is actually Scottish. In 1864, Dudley Coutts Marjoribanks (pronounced “Marchbanks”), Lord Tweedmouth of Inverness, Scotland bred a “yellow retriever” called Nous with a liver tweed water spaniel called Belle. Nous and Belle are most likely the modern Golden Retriever’s ancestors, and we can’t thank them enough for their contribution.

Members of the Sporting Group, Golden Retrievers have an average life expectancy of 10-12 years. Males stand 23-24 inches tall and weigh 65-75 pounds, while females are a little smaller, averaging 21.5-22.5 inches tall and 55-65 pounds. While some dogs can be difficult to train, goldens do well in obedience training, and they excel in competitive events. Originally bred to accompany hunters in the field, goldens have also been used as guide dogs for the blind and search-and-rescue dogs. (One heroic golden retriever, Bretagne, worked as a rescue dog after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.)

Goldens are gorgeous… and a little bit goofy

When they aren’t competing in breed-specific agility contests, winning the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) Sporting Group category (sadly, a Golden has never won Best in Show), the AKC National Obedience Championship, or bravely searching for missing persons, Golden Retrievers are fun-loving and full of personality. Charlie, a Golden Retriever from Australia, landed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the loudest bark, an ear-splitting 113.1 decibels. Another Golden named Finley Molloy, haling from Canandaigua, New York, set the world record for most tennis balls held in the mouth by a dog. Finley managed to hold six tennis balls all at once on February 23, 2020.

Charlie the Golden Retriever loves cartoons

Is there anything cuter than a Golden watching cartoons? If so, we’ve yet to see it. In this viral TikTok video uploaded by user @charliethegoldensmom, a dognamed Charlie is glued to the television as he watches Disney’s Dug Days. In the video, Charlie stands on his back paws, front legs draped over the arm of a plush beige sofa, and joyfully watches the action unfold onscreen. Charlie’s playful bark and wagging tail make it clear he wants to get in on the action. Personally, we would much rather watch a series with Charlie in the starring role than Dug Days. (No offense to Disney.) Thank you for sharing your adorable pooch, Charlie’s mom.

It’s so irresistible when dogs adopt human-like behaviors, and we can’t get enough of the cuteness! We hope Charlie enjoys plenty of lazy days ahead filled with watching cartoons to his heart’s content.

