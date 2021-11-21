5 best BarkBox alternatives you should consider that your pup will love

Yes, of course, you are perfectly capable of shopping for your dog all by yourself. So, why would you want to subscribe to a monthly service like BarkBox? For lots of reasons! First of all, once you answer a few questions, your pup receives a customized box of toys, treats, and accessories according to your schedule. Essentially, someone else has done the shopping for you, based on your preferences. When you consider the time and effort you’d have to put into driving to the pet store and agonizing over what to buy, the benefits of having a box delivered to your door go without saying. And we all know how excited our dogs are about receiving new toys and tasty treats.

So, because your time is precious and BarkBox isn’t the only game in town, here are the five best alternatives you should consider if you’re interested in a dog-treat delivery service.

This subscription service is unique because it grows with your pup. Begin the service when he’s a puppy and receive a box filled with age-appropriate training guides, treats, toys, chews, and accessories as he grows. Once you create a profile and select a plan, your customized treat box will be delivered to your doorstep monthly. Don’t have a puppy but know someone who just adopted one? Send them a gift PupBox or gift card.

Pricing is determined by the number of months for which you’re willing to commit. Those who sign up for a 12-month subscription pay $29 a box, while those preferring to go month-to-month pay $39. Shipping is free to U.S. subscribers. All plans bill monthly and renew automatically.

Pet parents looking for an organic and natural subscription service for their pups will want to check out the healthy options at WagWell Box. Each box contains 100% organic dog treats and bully sticks, all-natural premium dog toys, and a dog bandana, and all treats are made in the United States.

Monthly subscriptions begin at $34, regardless of the size of your dog. Pet parents willing to prepay for three-month or six-month subscriptions receive a discount. Shipping is free to subscribers in the U.S. All plans renew automatically.

Have an aggressive chewer in your home? Then, Bullymake Box might be your best option. These unique and highly durable toys are made in the USA and shipped free right to your door. Each box features two to three nylon, ballistic, or rubber toys that cater to chewing, as well as tugging and fetching, and two to three treats. Subscribers can customize boxes for toys only and specify materials based on preferences or allergies.

Subscriptions begin at $39 a month and come with a Bullymake guarantee. Items that don’t measure up are replaced free of charge.

Were you rescued by a shelter pet and want to give back? Then, you’ll want to consider signing up for RescueBox, where each subscription feeds 142 shelter pets.

Each themed box, valued at more than $40, contains five premium pet toys, treats, and chews. A monthly subscription is $29.95 and continues until canceled.

Looking for a subscription service that offers only products made in the USA? Pooch Perks may be the right choice for your pet family. Subscriptions can be customized to the size and preferences of your dog; flexible shipments include monthly, bimonthly, and quarterly delivery. One-time boxes feature a birthday box, welcome-home puppy kit, and fun Shark Week boxes. Subscriptions start at $32.99 a month.

Which subscription box is right for your pet?

That depends. Before you subscribe, you’ll want to consider how much you have to spend each month as well as what type of toys and treats your particular pup enjoys. Then, do your research and select two to three options. If possible, request a sample box so you can gauge the value of the contents. Does your dog like the treats? Does he play with the toys — or destroy them within minutes? And what do other subscribers have to say about their experience with the quality and service?

Before you write off subscription boxes as a luxury you can do without, consider this. The right toy can offer your dog important mental stimulation, which not only keeps his mind sharp but can also deter destructive behavior such as chewing, barking, and digging. Plus, watching your dog as he enjoys a new toy is one of the best things about being a pet parent. With more than 40 pet-related online subscription boxes to choose from, it’s a safe bet that you’ll be able to find a company that specializes in products that your pooch and your budget will love.

