There are a few places you can find supplies, toys, and necessities for your furry companion(s), but in these uncertain times, reliability is key. Whether you need some treats, a grooming tool or brush, or a cozy blanket — mostly to protect your couch or car seats — HSN.com has it. Anything you’re interested in can be bought outright or through a Flexpay system that stretches the cost into smaller and easier-managed payments. Of course, you’ll also be happy to know that you can save $20 on your first order when using the promotional code HSN2022 at checkout. If you’d like to take a peek at what’s available, you can do that, or see below for some of our top picks!

Dog, cat, rabbit — pup or adult — it doesn’t matter, there are plenty of options available at HSN.com, which is what we love most. The comprehensive selection means that everything you’d need can be ordered in one place, as opposed to piecemeal. But it’s always nice to see an example or two of what’s available so we threw together some of our favorites.

Like this , which some might claim as ridiculous, but that just means they’ve probably never used something so soft and cuddly themselves. It’s the ideal lounge set up for your furry companion, with a host of stylish colors to choose from, including pink, blue, grey, and more. It also comes in three sizes, from small to large, so you can get one that offers plenty of room for your pup’s daily nap.

Understandably, some folks would be more interested in the essentials, like with faux grass, , , or — don’t worry, they’re all here.

HSN.com has hundreds, if not thousands, of items to browse, with some standouts being apparel, pet beds and throws, collars and leashes, pet care supplies, toys, and beyond. Check out this zany — the felines love it. At the risk of sounding repetitive, while we have shared a few of our top picks, it’s worth taking a look at what’s available just because there’s so much.

Remember, in addition to excellent prices already, you can save $20 on your first order with the code HSN2022. You may already be familiar with the site because of their other departments, but even if you’re not a new customer, the HSN.com selection for pets, value, and opportunities — like Flexpay — is tough to beat! It’s one of our favorite places to get our best friend(s) squared away!

