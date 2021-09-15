PawTracks may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

From super sweet cuddles to the goofiest playtime, dogs share so many joyful moments with the people who love them. Whether or not you’re lucky enough to have a canine companion in your life, you’ll surely relate to the adoration and friendship between Albert (the parent) and Prince (the pup) — this month’s Pet Profile king.

Before we meet His Majesty, Prince the Weimaraner, let’s get to know the human behind the pup. This is Albert Murillo.

The parent and the pup

Thanks for chatting with us, Albert. This series has been a long-time favorite for many (myself included), so it’s always a treat to meet a new pet. Before that, though, what about you — what do you do here at Digital Trends Media Group?

[I am the] director of commerce sales[I] oversee affiliate partnership for DTMG Commerce.

(Editor’s note: Those in positions like this help us show you some of the best pet products on the market, though they also bring us all kinds of high-quality brands to showcase across all our sites—thank you, Albert!)

With such a busy job, it’s important to be able to relax at the end of the day, too. How many pets do you have waiting for you at home? And who are we meeting today?

Two, [but today we meet] Prince.

What a regal name? What kind of breed is His Royal Highness?

Weimaraner.

Is there anything in particular that led you to choose this breed for a pet?

Nothing specifically. He was available for adoption at the local shelter.

Who doesn’t love a good adoption story?! That’s so sweet, and thank you for rescuing. It’s a huge misconception that you’ll never find a purebred dog at a shelter — think again! Does a Weimaraner fit your lifestyle? Why or why not?

Yes. He’s my running buddy. Great for long hikes and loves to cuddle in bed.

Sounds like the best of both worlds. What are some unique behaviors, traits, and characteristics that are specific to the Weimaraner breed?

[They are] energetic and not immediately friendly (they’re great judges of character).

[They are also] loud barkers — loud enough to get neighbor complaints and also thwart car break-ins.

He is a pointer!

(Editor’s note: though many breeds—including Weimaraner— are known for this behavior, many are not. When a dog “points,” they stiffen their boy, lift one paw, and point in the direction of nearby game or prey).

All about Prince



How fun! Now, what about Prince? How did you come to have him in your family?

Rescue. We wanted a dog as soon as we moved into our house.

And we certainly don’t blame you. What are some of your favorite personality traits, quirks, and perfect moments that Prince has shared with you?

He has his spot on the couch. When he wants to sit he will ask anyone sitting there to get up or to move over.

When it’s cold, he somehow manages to get under the covers in the middle of the night. Ultimately, he takes over the whole bed.

I’m sure many pet parents can relate to that last one! Does your furry friend have any special or medical needs?

No, [but we have] pet insurance just in case.

What are some of Prince’s favorite toys?

Anything he can destroy. But his favorites are squeaking toys.

What type of food do you feed your fur baby, and where do you usually buy his products?

[He eats] Merrick, [from] Chewy or PetSmart.

Finally—does Prince have pet insurance? If so, why did you choose the plan you ended up with?

Yes; Healthy Paws. I did some research and they rank the highest on a few lists.

Thanks for letting us get to know your pup, Albert! Is there anything else about Prince you’d like us to know?

Kong toys lasted the longest.

lasted the longest. He loves lettuce.

His first time in the snow was just the cutest thing.

That’s awesome—it’s always so fun to watch a dog try something new and learn to love it, whether it’s running through the snow or just eating lettuce. Prince sounds like a truly regal dude, so his name couldn’t be any better!

Thank you again to both Albert and Prince, His Royal Highness, for sharing a little bit about your lives together. Until next time, pet parents!

