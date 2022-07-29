This content was produced in partnership with Roborock.

The more pets you have, the more difficult it is to clean your home and keep it clean. Unfortunately, pets may bring plenty of love and happiness, but they also bring lots of messiness. It doesn’t matter whether you’re talking about pet hair, dander, dirt, dust, or other debris — dogs tend to carry dirt back inside with them — pet homes can get pretty darn filthy. Come tidy time, which may even be daily for some, you need to sweep, vacuum, mop, and organize. It’s a lot of work, and outside of hiring help from a housekeeper, it’s always going to take a considerable amount of time. That’s valuable time you could be spending with your pups, felines, or family. Why not enlist the help of a smart, automated cleaning solution, exactly like what Roborock offers?

The Q5+ Series robot vacuum comes with an auto-empty dock, and will automatically clean your floors, before returning to empty the dustbin and recharge. Guess how much work you have to put in? Absolutely nothing. The Q5 will clean on its own, and intelligently, without knocking into furniture or getting stuck, all thanks to its LiDAR navigation system and 3D mapping technology. Higher, more reliable suction power means it won’t miss any of the messes either. If any of this sounds enticing to you, keep reading. But also, it’s worth pointing out that the Q5 and Q5+, which comes with the dock, are on sale right now.

Listen up pet owners, Roborock Q5+ offers smarter cleaning for hassle-free living

Cleaning is a lot of work, almost no one would argue otherwise, and depending on how big your home is, it can take a long time to tidy up, and just as long to keep your living spaces clean. Of course, pets can exacerbate that problem, making messes, tracking dirt and leaves inside, dropping food and treat crumbs everywhere, and leaving balls of fur — many of which tuck deep into crevices and corners. If you or someone in your family has allergies, then all of that pet mess and fur is going to make things really bad, really fast.

Now, some of that cleaning, you’re always going to have to do manually, like vacuuming crumbs off the couch cushions, for example. But when it comes to cleaning and vacuuming your floors, that’s something you definitely don’t have to do.

The Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, and Q5+ which includes the auto-empty dock, employs modern technology to navigate your home, safely, all the while cleaning up messes and fur. The 2700 Pa (Pascals) of suction power translates to a strong pick-up, ensuring no minuscule nasties are left behind. It all gathers into a 470 ml dustbin, and thanks to a 5,200mAh rechargeable battery it can continue cleaning for up to 180 minutes. If you spring for the Q5+ with an auto-empty dock, the vacuum will return to its dock, empty the dustbin, and recharge, and it can continue doing this, on its own, for up to 7 weeks. At the end of those 7 weeks, or when it’s full, you just have to empty the dock’s waste bin.

Evict all of that pet hair



The brushes and rollers in traditional vacuums tend to have some serious problems when it comes to hair, pet, or human. The Q5 effectively resists hair tangles, while working, thanks to a tough yet textured rubber brush. Meanwhile, the brush rotates and scoops messes easily, with help from the powerful suction. That means all hair, fur, dirt, dust, debris, and whatever you need to be cleaned, is collected by the vacuum without clogging the motor or pieces. It’s effective at cleaning because of this, but also that’s even less time you have to spend attending to the unit — you don’t have to waste time unclogging the brushes or rollers.

Those with allergies don’t have to worry either, as the Q5 will clean, clean, clean, making the home happier and healthier than ever. That powerful suction ensures everything is scooped right up into the dustbin, even those little nasties that are invisible to the naked eye.

No pets, furniture, or people to get in the way



You can truly set it and forget it. But while that’s advertised for most robot vacuums, the reality is that they often tend to get stuck on, or under furniture, rugs, and other household items. That’s not the case with the Q5 for several reasons. For starters, it uses intelligent LiDAR navigation and 3D mapping to accurately move around your home, track cleaning progress, and ultimately control the system. Adaptive route algorithms help the unit recalculate, or re-navigate on the fly, to engage and react to various events, such as when a chair is pulled out and placed in its way, or when people and pets are moving around the home.

If you set it to run during dinner, or some family play time, you won’t have to stop every few minutes to redirect the vacuum, which is frankly, a godsend.

Don’t worry about getting up



Let’s say for a moment the vacuum does need your attention. The Q5 has WiFi built-in to connect to your local network, but also Roborock’s excellent mobile app allows you to interact with the unit remotely. You can configure settings, track cleaning progress, adjust routes, and much more. You can also customize the cleaning schedule so that the vacuum does its work when you’re at work or away — so you always come home to a clean house! The vacuum can do a full clean, spot clean, or follow customized routines of your choosing.

Want to do a quick spot clean after dinner? No problem. Want to clean up Fido’s mess after he comes in from a walk? You can do that too. Want to clean a single room or area that was either missed or dirtied by kids or pets? Yep, that’s possible.

Continuous zoomies of joy



Just like your active pup that loves zoomies, the Q5 will keep going on its own. The Q5+ comes with an auto-empty dock and charging unit, and here’s why that’s such a big deal for pet owners. The dock has an extra-large 2.5L dust bag, which the vacuum can empty into, for up to 7 weeks. After emptying, the Q5 vacuum will continue about its business, cleaning even more of the home. It keeps going, and going, and going, without any input or interaction from you. Need we point out how much time you’ll save from this, too?

All the dust bunnies, grass, and dirt tracks you miss, littered by your animals when they come in from outside, will be picked up by the Q5. That’s less time you have to spend sweeping or vacuuming yourself. In fact, the only thing you’ll have to do, every few weeks, is empty the dock’s dustbin so the vacuum can keep on going.

More time for fun

Beyond the major features, there’s a whole lot more the Q5 has to offer to pet families. Multi-level mapping means if your home has more than one story, the unit can still clean and navigate effectively. No-go zones and invisible walls allow you to draw a line in the sand, so to speak, preventing the unit from entering the affected areas. Compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa, Google Home, and Siri means that you can simply talk to your assistant of choice to start a cleaning session. Cliff sensors, accelerometers, and bumpers ensure the system won’t fall, get trapped, or slam into objects and the environment.

All of these things add up to an incredible, and ultra-convenient experience, especially for pet owners that regularly deal with a dirty or messy home. You don’t have to follow Fido around the home and clean up mess after mess, it’s all done for you, well, for the most part. If Fido happens to be a young pup, you might want to clean up potty messes before the vacuum tries to.

A Blessing In Disguise: Roborock’s Q5+ smart robot vacuum

Look, as pet lovers and owners ourselves, we know just how challenging it is to clean up after your beloved companions. If you want it to stay clean, then usually, you might as well forget it, unless you have valuable hours to devote daily to the endeavor. There is an easier way, a healthier way, and honestly, a more enjoyable way. You can let a smart vacuum like Roborock’s Q5 do most of the work for you, while you kick back, relax, and have a cuddle. What more could you ask for really? Besides maybe some treats.

We encourage you to take a look, while the Q5 is on sale. You won’t regret it.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations